Netizens delighted at this viral video of squirrel holding hands of woman

A video of a squirrel holding the hand of a woman is melting hearts online. In the TikTok clip winning the internet, the little animal is seen waiting near a parked car on the grass when the woman approaches it.

“Well hello,” the woman from behind the camera is heard as she crouches down next to the animal caressing it gently. “Were you just waiting for me, Mr. Turkey-butt?” the person recording the moment is heard in a cute interaction.

“Whatcha doing, precious? What’s been going on today?” the woman, Cindy Jenkins (@pipthebabysquirrel) from Eustis, Florida continues. As she keeps giving head scratches, the little one quickly grabs her fingers with its tiny paws and begins to nuzzle against it, leaving netizens in awe.

Watch the video here:

With more than 4 million views on the video app, the cute footage also made its way onto other platforms, leaving all delighted. Throwing light on the precious interaction, Cindy explained that she formed a special bond with the squirrel called Turkey when she cared for it last year.

“Turkey is a rescue squirrel who was released with his sisters about a year ago. They’ve all stayed close by, have nests and babies,” Jenkins told Storyful. “Turkey is sweet and mellow, and although he’s a wild squirrel now he still loves his Momma,” she woman added.

While most people said they were “jealous” and “couldn’t handle the cuteness”, a few, however, highlighted that such close interaction of young squirrels were not right. According to The Humane Society of the United States, young squirrels that continuously approach people have likely been abandoned by their mothers.