Viral Video: How a 12-year-old dealt with a wild bear during encounter in Italy

A boy in Italy has won praise online for calmly handling an encounter with a wild bear in the woods in Italy. The encounter happened when 12-year-old Alessandro Franzoi was hiking with his family near a village of Sporminore in northern Italy.

In the video, a bear is seen suddenly emerging from bushes behind Franzoi but the 12-year-old can be seen slowly walking away from the animal, displaying nerves of steel and an icy cool demeanor.

In the 45-second clip, the boy’s mother repeatedly asks him to not turn back or panic but to slowly move forward without startling the animal, The Telegraph reported.

According to a DailyMail report, the boy had studied about bears and how to respond during an encounter.

Talking about the incident, Alessandro told the news website, “It was important to leave quickly but without making the bear feel it was in danger. I did not look it in the eye and the bear understood I was not its enemy.”

Shared on Twitter by user Loris Calliari, the video has gone viral and prompted many reactions online.

