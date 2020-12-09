12-year-old lifted into the air by a kite in Indonesia, survives fall

The incident occurred when the boy's elder brother and another sibling were flying a dragon-shaped kite while the 12-year-old held the strings.

A 12-year-old boy was lifted into the air by a kite after getting entangled in its strings and a video captures the event that ends with him falling to the ground.

According to a Daily Mail report, the incident took place at a local high school in which the unidentified child survived the fall. However, he reportedly sustained multiple broken bones and is recovering in a hospital following two surgeries.

“The boy often hangs [onto the kite string]. But it ended up in an incident yesterday,” said the boy’s brother.

Earlier this September, a three-year-old got entangled in the strings of a kite and was lifted into the air during a festival in Taiwan.

