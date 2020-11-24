scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Praise pours in for 11-year-old girl after she rescues shark caught between rocks

Eleven-year-old Billie Rea is seen catching hold of the draughtboard shark, who was stuck in a tidal pool on the edge of Kingston Beach in Tasmania.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 24, 2020 4:42:44 pm
Australia, Australian girl saves shark viral video, Tasmania, Kingston Beach, shark rescue viral video, trending, indian express, indian express newsSince being shared online, the video has garnered over 50,000 views and has been flooded with netizens praising the little girl for helping out the stuck fish.

An 11-year-old girl in Australia has received a lot of praise on social media after a video emerged of her rescuing a trapped shark.

In a video, Billie Rea is seen catching hold of the draughtboard shark, who was stuck in a tidal pool on the edge of Kingston Beach in Tasmania.

“I have got a draughtboard shark. Come on darling,” Rea can be heard responding to her mother in a video, which is now being widely shared on several social media platforms.

“It’s alright, it’s alright,” she says to the shark while carefully holding it, before releasing it into open waters.

Watch the video here:

According to Reuters, the young girl was never in danger as the draughtboard shark is a slow-moving fish and mostly eats small shellfish.

“As soon as it came into view, I knew what it was and I knew that it couldn’t hurt her,” Rea’s mother Abby Gilbert, told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Gilbert said that she was more concerned about the wet rocks than the shark in the girl’s hands.

Since being shared online, the video has been viewed over 50,000 times and the young girl has been flooded with praise.

