Viral sleeping position chart leaves netizens divided over the best pose

The illustration which was shared on Twitter user Allan Bell feed on Sunday has so far garnered over 13,000 likes. The illustration which was shared on Twitter user Allan Bell feed on Sunday has so far garnered over 13,000 likes.

All early birds and night owls have gone into a tizzy after a viral tweet thread prompted debate on the best sleeping position. The hilarious thread, which features an illustration of 18 popular sleeping position, has tweeple in a debate over the best sleeping position.

Twitter user Allan Bell shared the illustration which includes 15 doodles of a man and three women stretched out in different ways to get a good night’s sleep. The tweet, which was posted on Sunday with the caption “I’m a No. 9, which are you?” has garnered over 13,000 likes till now.

Take a look here:

I’m a No. 9, which are you? (also if anyone says they are a 13 just what are you doing lol) pic.twitter.com/YkDyiKiJLX — Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) January 20, 2020

While many found their go-to position for a comfortable slumber on the chart, others claimed that they couldn’t find their perfect position. Some even admitted that they pass through various positions during the course of the night till they settle on one. Take a look at some of the hilarious reaction to the tweet here:

Whomever is 15 probably murders people during the day. — Champion Hightower (@DeeksHightower) January 20, 2020

Legit every single one every single night. Except for #10. #10 is hilarious. That person is dead….which…shouldn’t be funny? Shouldn’t be funny. — Djasmine Unchained (@JasmineCie) January 20, 2020

is 18 just called “death?” — kelsey (@kelseytaysutton) January 20, 2020

I’m a 10 sober, full corpse mode, no pillow. — For The Ville (👑🏃‍♂️🏈) (@fortheville615) January 20, 2020

Used to be a 2, 5, 6, 17. Now I have no other choice but to be a 6 though for my shoulders sake I should be a 15 or 16. — Jasaka (@jasakad) January 21, 2020

#7 looks like Billie Jean is not my lover. — ShawnTidwell (@shawnptidwell) January 20, 2020

7 is a murder scene, 16 is in the casket. 13 is probably what you did to the neighbors wife to get there. — Fuzz (@RunSaquonRun) January 20, 2020

7 and 10 are homicide victims — 🏴AnCapAntitheist(29-18-3)(28-16-5)(26-20-5)🇭🇰 (@DougieGOATSZN) January 20, 2020

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd