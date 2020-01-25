Follow Us:
Viral sleeping position chart leaves netizens divided over the best pose

Twitter user Allan Bell shared illustrated sleeping position chart on Sunday which prompted a debate among netizens on the best sleeping position.

Sleeping position, Twitter thread in sleeping position, best sleeping position, Twitter debate on sleeping position, Trending, Indian Express news The illustration which was shared on Twitter user Allan Bell feed on Sunday has so far garnered over 13,000 likes.

All early birds and night owls have gone into a tizzy after a viral tweet thread prompted debate on the best sleeping position. The hilarious thread, which features an illustration of 18 popular sleeping position, has tweeple in a debate over the best sleeping position.

Twitter user Allan Bell shared the illustration which includes 15 doodles of a man and three women stretched out in different ways to get a good night’s sleep. The tweet, which was posted on Sunday with the caption “I’m a No. 9, which are you?” has garnered over 13,000 likes till now.

Take a look here:

While many found their go-to position for a comfortable slumber on the chart, others claimed that they couldn’t find their perfect position. Some even admitted that they pass through various positions during the course of the night till they settle on one. Take a look at some of the hilarious reaction to the tweet here:

