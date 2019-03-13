People are trying the viral ‘triangle dance’ and it is not as easy as it looks

Not too long ago, it was the viral “Floss” dance that had people trying the unusual move. Yet again, another dance challenge –Triangle dance — has captured people’s attention on the Internet. The dance involves three people holding each other’s shoulders standing in a dancing formation.

However, it is not as easy as it sounds. The moves, which require concentration and coordination, take some practice to ace. Using the hashtag #TriangleDance, people are sharing their attempts and the results are quite amusing. From home videos to ‘made in office space’, people can’t stop obsessing over this new challenge.

We took the #TriangleDance challenge at the offce😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CnrWFoHSVr — steve kibui (@SteveKibui) March 12, 2019

4th grade kids want to join in on the triangle dance fun. We learned how to do it for our morning meeting and had a blast! #TRIANGLEDANCE pic.twitter.com/BBxUlHptQk — Mr. Ong (@WillardTeacher) March 12, 2019

A really fun way to warm up with the #triangledance as demonstrated by Miss Buchanan, Carly and Casey! pic.twitter.com/GR86RMxqmD — Whitburn Academy PE (@WAC_PE) March 12, 2019

TRIANGLE DANCE. Combining teamwork, cardio, and crossing the midline, and incredible FUN! This dance has it all! Makes an awesome instant activity ! #physed #triangledance pic.twitter.com/JMygGlECrf — Justin Cahill (@justybubPE) March 12, 2019