People are trying the viral ‘triangle dance’ and it is not as easy as it looks

However, it is not as easy as it sounds. The moves, which require concentration and coordination, take some practice to ace. Using the hashtag #TriangleDance, people are sharing their attempts and the results are quite amusing.

Not too long ago, it was the viral “Floss” dance that had people trying the unusual move. Yet again, another dance challenge –Triangle dance — has captured people’s attention on the Internet. The dance involves three people holding each other’s shoulders standing in a dancing formation.

ALSO READ | People are ‘snorting CONDOMS’ in a challenge that has gone viral on the Internet – AGAIN!

However, it is not as easy as it sounds. The moves, which require concentration and coordination, take some practice to ace. Using the hashtag #TriangleDance, people are sharing their attempts and the results are quite amusing. From home videos to ‘made in office space’, people can’t stop obsessing over this new challenge.

