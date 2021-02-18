scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 18, 2021
Viral picture of icicles hanging from ceiling fan in Texas leaves netizens worried

Retweeted over 45,000 times, the viral picture prompted worrisome reactions among netizens with many urging Black to report the matter to the local fire department.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 18, 2021 5:09:28 pm
Icicles hang from ceiling fan inside apartment in Dallas, icicles viral picture, texas snow, texas cold weather, historic winter weather texas twitter reactions, indian express, indian express newsResidents of Texas also shared extreme scenarios caused by the winter storm in their local areas.

People across Texas experienced a power outage amid a rare blast of a snowstorm in the US state. The temperatures plunged below freezing levels, leading to a higher demand for electricity that resulted in the power grid to repeatedly fail.

Capturing the extremity of the weather in Dallas, Thomas Black shared a picture of icicles hanging off a ceiling fan. “This is how cold it is at my Apartment. As a Texan, yes, I’m certainly not built for this. I don’t even care,” he tweeted.

In the picture, which soon went viral on several social media platforms, the icicles are not only seen hanging from the fan but also can be seen forming on the building walls.

See the picture here:

Retweeted over 45,000 times, the viral picture prompted several worrisome reactions among netizens with many urging Black to report the matter to the local fire department. Moreover, other residents of the US state also posted similar scenarios caused by the winter storm in their local areas.

As people continue to face the winter storm blast amid a power outage, National Guard troops have been deployed to keep a check on the families.

