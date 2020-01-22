Viral pics of malnourished lions spark outrage online, netizens start campaign to save the animals

The post quickly gained traction on social media and prompted many residents and volunteers to visit the park to see the lions. The post quickly gained traction on social media and prompted many residents and volunteers to visit the park to see the lions.

Viral pictures of five malnourished African lions at Sudan capital Khartoum’s Al-Qureshi Park has triggered angry reactions with many animal activists and netizens demanding the animals be shifted to a better location.

Disturbed by the plight of the lions, Osman Salih, a resident of Khartoum started a Facebook campaign #SudanAnimalRescue and urged people to help them.

“I was shaken when I saw these lions in the park… Their bones are protruding from the skin. I urge interested people and institutions to help them,” wrote Salih while sharing the pictures of the animals.

The post quickly gained traction on social media and prompted many residents and volunteers to visit the park, the Guardian reported.

Here is how people reacted to the post.

According to park officials and vets, the condition of the animals have deteriorated over the past few weeks and some have lost two-thirds of their body weight. “Food is not always available so often we buy it from our own money to feed them,” Essamelddine Hajjar, a manager at the park told the website.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd