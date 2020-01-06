Viral photos show Australian hillside glowing in the dark due to bushfires

Though the fire was under control by 2 pm on Sunday, the firefighters and other emergency services stayed on standby through the evening. Though the fire was under control by 2 pm on Sunday, the firefighters and other emergency services stayed on standby through the evening.

Among the regions devastated by the bushfires in Australia is the Balmattum Hill Bushland Reserve in Euroa, which is 64 km north-west of Melbourne. A picture of the fire in the reserve aglow with fires in the night is now going viral.

The fires give the impression that the hillside is covered with lava and a person who shared the photo said,”Balmattum Hill is really glowing tonight, however not as much as all of our incredible & selfless emergency services.”

Speaking to a local news agency, Eriksen described how she saw almost 40 fire trucks and several helicopters flying in to fight the blaze on January 4.

Euroa’s Melissa Ericksen captured the eerie glow of the Balmattum Hill bushfire last night. Thanks to firefighters and cooler temps the blaze is now under control @9NewsBorderNE #AustraliaFires pic.twitter.com/JI2s6AsFp5 — Lexie Jeuniewic (@LexieGJeuniewic) January 5, 2020

Though the hillside fire was reportedly declared under control after 2 pm on Sunday, firefighters and emergency services remained active in the area through the evening.

While Australia saw better weather on Monday that allowed the reopening of roads blocked by wildfires and moving some people to safety, thick smoke continued to stall rescue efforts. Hundreds of people remained stranded.

Fires have ravaged more than 8 million hectares (19.8 million acres) of land across the country, an area nearly the size of Austria, killing 25 people, destroying thousands of building and leaving some towns without electricity and mobile coverage.

