Spot-the-leopard picture goes viral, give it a try

The photo, at first glance, appears to be a regular ditch covered with dirt. But upon close inspection, the big cat can be seen looking straight at you.

There’s a photograph of a ditch that is going viral. Reason: It has a leopard hidden in it, and the netizens are straining their eyes to find the camouflaged animal.

Bella Lack, a 16-year-old youth director, shared the picture that was sent to her by one of her friends. Lack admitted that she thought the picture was a joke until she spotted the animal herself. Take a look at the picture yourself:

The photo, at first glance, appears to be a regular ditch filled with dirt. But upon close inspection, the big cat can be seen looking straight at you. The spots on the leopard have very well blended with the surroundings.

Despite spoilers in the comment sections, many couldn’t wrap their head around the leopard’s presence. While one user said”“So *this* is how the leopard got its spots. By being spotted. It all makes sense now.”

Another said”“I’m gonna go crazy I stare at this dirt anymore.” Look at more reactions here:

 

