‘Hurricane windows’: Viral photo from Florida shows windows that didn’t shatter during Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian hit USA’s Florida reportedly killing more than 100 people, displacing thousands of others and causing massive devastation. Amid the post-hurricane photos on social media, one that shows windows is now going viral, for an unarguably valid reason.

The photo is from Naples city in Florida and it was shared by a woman named Dixie Whatley, who is a former TV journalist according to her Twitter profile. She shared that her family lives on the beach in Naples, Florida. They decided to stay through the hurricane instead of evacuating. And, she decided a share a “notable photo” from her experience. The photo shows water reaching a great height outside her windows. However, the window panes did not shatter and miraculously prevented the flood water from gushing in.

“We live on the beach in Naples, Florida. We stayed through the Hurricane Ian. Thought I’d share a rather notable photo from the experience,” she wrote.

In another tweet, she said, “Trying to find out the brand of the windows . Turns out they’ve been there over 15 years! Apparently they leaked at first, had to be refitted, and no problem ever since. As some of the pros who commented have said, the installation is as important as the windows.”

See the post below:

We live on the beach in Naples, Florida. We stayed through the Hurricane Ian. Thought I’d share a rather notable photo from the experience… pic.twitter.com/LziDWoVN78 — Dixie Whatley (@bothcoasts) October 1, 2022

Posted on October 2, the tweet has received more than 3.75 lakh likes and 42,000 retweets so far.

A Twitter user posted, “Clap for the man that installed those windows.” Another said, “I’m no engineer but the pressure on that plate glass has got to be very high, I’m surprised they are holding.” “They’re most likely hurricane windows, like bullet proof glass. Pretty common in Florida,” another user commented.

“Whoever installed your windows deserves a medal. Seriously – thank you for sharing that and super-glad your family is safe,” another person wrote.