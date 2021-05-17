‘Where is the rest of the girl?’: This viral optical illusion is baffling social media

The image, which also made its way to Twitter managed to garner over 7,000 likes on the platform.

A woman had netizens rubbing their eyes in disbelief as she posted a photo of her daughter who appeared to be sinking into concrete. The photo, which had people commenting that their ‘brains are fried’, was posted on Reddit.

It shows a girl, dressed in pink, in the middle of an open space and appearing to be stuck in a concrete wall. In the mind-bending picture, only half of the girl seems to be visible. “My daughter, where’s the rest of her?”, the caption reads, asking netizens to try a closer look at the optical illusion.

Take a look here:

While many struggled to figure out the picture, for others, the illusion proved to be too easy, with many taking to the comment section, revealing the solution.

The image, which also made its way to Twitter, managed to garner over 7,000 likes on the platform. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

For those of you who did not manage to figure it out, the girl was standing in a cobblestoned path, next to a similar looking cobblestone wall, which created the optical effect.

