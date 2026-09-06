Viral golden retriever Tucker Budzyn dies at 8: What happened

For millions, Tucker Budzyn was a familiar face on their screens: a goofy golden retriever whose expressions, playful antics, and everyday adventures brought laughter and comfort into their homes. For Courtney Budzyn, he was something much more.

“He was literally part of me. He was part of my soul,” Courtney said in an emotional tribute after Tucker died unexpectedly on Wednesday at the age of 8.

The beloved golden retriever had been diagnosed with lymphoma just two weeks earlier. His family had hoped treatment would give them more time with him. However, a devastating complication left them with a difficult decision.

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Sudden turn after promising treatment

Courtney had announced Tucker’s cancer diagnosis on August 30, saying treatment had already begun. Tucker was receiving the CHOP chemotherapy protocol under the care of a veterinary oncologist, along with herbal therapies. After just a week, Courtney said he was considered to be in partial remission.

He was still living much of the life he loved. Tucker continued swimming, going on walks, visiting parks, and spending time with his family. Courtney said he was still enjoying himself, although he seemed a little “dumpier” than usual.

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Then everything changed. Courtney said the family did not initially know that Tucker’s lymphoma was affecting his intestines. As the chemotherapy worked against the cancer, it left a hole in his intestine where the cancer had been, resulting in an infection that appeared to worsen with alarming speed.

“We woke up, and we rushed him in, and we thought… we thought we were going to beat the infection,” Courtney recalled in the video.

Tucker was given antibiotics and fluids, but his condition continued to deteriorate. “He was so weak,” Courtney said. “We tried to save him, but we couldn’t save him.” His temperature kept rising, she said, and nothing seemed to bring it down. Eventually, the family had to make the heartbreaking decision to let him go.

“We had to let him go,” Courtney said. “He’s home now.”

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Internet phenomenon

Tucker’s story began in 2018, when Courtney and her husband, Mike Budzyn, adopted him as a puppy in Michigan. He became an internet phenomenon. His funny reactions and unmistakable personality turned ordinary moments into viral videos, earning him millions of followers across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and other platforms.

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People watched him grow up. They saw his adventures, his expressions, and his relationship with his family. “Without Tucker, I wouldn’t have any of this,” she said in her farewell. “Without you guys, I wouldn’t have anything that I have.”

Tucker changed his family’s life

Tucker’s extraordinary popularity also transformed the family’s life. A 2023 New York Post report, citing research by portrait company Printed Pet Memories, estimated that Tucker could earn between $6,656 and $11,094 per sponsored post. The report said he had been generating seven-figure annual earnings from sponsored advertisements since he was two.

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Courtney, who previously worked cleaning houses, and Mike, a civil engineer, eventually left their jobs to manage Tucker and his puppy son Todd full-time.

‘I tried to do everything I could’

In her final message, Courtney struggled to put into words what losing Tucker meant. “There’s nothing in this world that I wouldn’t have done for him,” she said. She wanted his supporters to know that everything possible had been attempted to save him.

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“I want you to know I tried to do everything I could. I did everything.”

Courtney ended her tribute with a message of gratitude to the people who had followed Tucker. “I love you guys so much,” she said. “Thank you for everything you’ve done for us and for Tucker.”