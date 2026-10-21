Viral flight video: Woman cries for 3 hours after passenger refuses to swap seats

A video of a wife asking another woman to give up her aisle seat so she could sit next to her husband on a ten-hour flight has gone viral.

Tomiko Harvey, a creative travel director, was flying home from Kazakhstan on Turkish Airlines. She said she looked terrible because her dad had passed away.

On the connecting flight from Istanbul to Washington, DC, a woman asked her to give up the aisle seat so that she could sit next to her husband on the long flight. Harvey refused, and the woman started crying.

Watch the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tomiko Harvey | Richmond, VA | GenX influencer (@tomiko.harvey)

Harvey wrote in the caption of her video, “She cried for 3 hours. I finally asked her if someone died, because who cries for 3 hours? She said nobody died. She just missed her husband, and whose shoulder would she lay her head on?”

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Meanwhile, her husband was two rows up in a middle seat with his headphones on, sleeping in peace the entire flight. She repeatedly asked Harvey to move to the middle seat so that she could lay her head on his shoulder. After the flight landed, Harvey exclaimed to the lady, “Good job. Look at you surviving without your husband for 10 hours.”

In a mocking moment, she wrote that she needed to re-evaluate her marriage because “she clearly did not love her husband enough. XD”

She reiterated how the idea of asking strangers to switch seats on a plane is logical. She emphasized booking seats together or paying for seat selection.

Social media users had mixed reactions to the viral video. One user wrote, “It’s one thing to say no, but I think you were hard on her with the ‘good job’ comment.” You should have just left it and moved on, but no, you decided to crush her vulnerability as far as you could go… sorry to be harsh. But I feel your Instagram entertainment here was more important! Also, you don’t know the full story; the airline may have overbooked the flight and stuffed them up when they may have actually paid for and bought seats together. You never once found out what her story is; it’s good to find things out before making a claim.”

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Another user sided with Harvey, commenting that “I absolutely would not have switched! Omg! People need to stop guilting those who actually choose and/or pay for their seats.”

A third user hilariously commented, “Plot twist… hubby booked the flights and seat selection. That man needed a break!”