Viral filter glitch just cost this popular streamer 140,000 followers in minutes

Known for her glass-skin look during live streams, the streamer was interacting with her followers when the filter suddenly disappeared.

By: Trends Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 18, 2026 04:23 PM IST
The report noted that the audiences had been watching her with enhanced features such as smooth skin and defined facial contoursThe report noted that the audiences had been watching her with enhanced features such as smooth skin and defined facial contours (Image source: @unfoldingbharat/Instagram)
Social media is synonymous with unrealistic standards, with several creators promoting beauty brands claiming flawless skin. A Chinese streamer has caused a stir after a live stream went wrong when the beauty filter suddenly turned off, revealing her natural appearance, triggering backlash.

Following the filter glitch, the streamer saw a record drop in her follower count. Reports stated that she lost around 140,000 followers.

The streamer, known for her glass-skin look during live streams, was interacting with her followers and playing music when the filter suddenly disappeared, exposing her real appearance on screen, Haberler.com reported.

The report noted that the audiences had been watching her with enhanced features such as smooth skin and defined facial contours. When the filter disappeared, many viewers expressed surprise, and the live chat filled with reactions, the report added.

Also Read | Miss Universe Fátima Bosch collapses on parade float in Ecuador, video emerges

The video has gone viral, drawing a flurry of reactions. “She looks beautiful without filter. Why did she use filter?” an Instagram user wrote. “No way, that’s my neighbor! She’s gorgeous, but don’t be fooled, the makeup-free face is totally AI-generated. I’m telling you, I’ve seen her morning face, trust me,” another user commented.

“She needs to be arrested and jailed from false advertising,” a third user reacted. “A society that’s plagued with cancer of external beauty. What more you will expect,” a fourth user chimed in.

 

In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
