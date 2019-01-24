These dresses with sassy messages at Paris Fashion Week are going viral

Every designer would like to make a statement with their latest collection, but Viktor & Rolf have put statements on their latest dresses, stealing the show at the Paris Fashion Week. Showcasing their latest spring-summer 2019 haute couture collection, the Dutch fashion house didn’t just get the attention of those present at the event, but also those online, with sassy messages.

Advertising

The bright, pastel and neon avant-garde dresses featured voluminous layers of ruffles and tulle and contained various messages. These included “NO”, “Sorry I’m late. I didn’t want to come” and “Give a damn” among others. While a flowy white dress had the message “I’m not shy I just don’t like you” emblazoned on it, another rainbow pastel dress screamed, “Leave me alone.”

The photos of the outfits quickly went viral on Twitter and Instagram and women around the world loved it. While many asked where they could buy these dresses that seemed to have read their minds, at least one person thought these could replace memes and gifs.

this right here… this is what I was meant to wear… my closet has always felt empty and I never understood why but now all is clear… bless u viktor & rolf spring 2019 couture for opening my eyes pic.twitter.com/VesqP2qMMW — sandro bitchicelli 💫✨ (@tofudoom) January 24, 2019

Viktor & Rolf did THAT. What message would you have on your Spring 2019 Couture? Inspire me people!!!!! I’m going to buy a white T shirt I’m willing to sacrifice or a net dress from a thrift store, get busy printing and save myself $10,000 in the process. #PFW pic.twitter.com/FexlDXrApl — Tasmin Lucia-Khan (@Tasmin) January 24, 2019

Viktor & Rolf Spring 2019 Couture is me when I have to leave the apartment… 💀 pic.twitter.com/lK1N54kmkX — 💜 (semi hiatus but maybe not but kinda) (@DarlingSpectrum) January 23, 2019

Thrilled to announce that thanks to the Viktor & Rolf Spring 2019 Couture show I’ve found my Oscars dress and also what I plan to be buried in!!! pic.twitter.com/v9396J1S54 — Julia (@JuliaHass) January 23, 2019

Viktor & Rolf read the room perfectly pic.twitter.com/pbjRgI2JbC — it’s me michelle 👻 (@skyshallow) January 23, 2019

uh i would like to wed in this viktor & rolf dress please and thank you pic.twitter.com/j8gzJQVx2V — mal (@crookedteeth) January 23, 2019

Viktor & Rolf couture (S/S 2019) take my money, never has a dress described me more 😂 pic.twitter.com/0BYeHZuftF — Louise (@louisedioscuri) January 23, 2019

wearing my heart on my sleeve in 2019 (viktor&rolf) pic.twitter.com/xX4jNLyOTt — Aamina Khan (@aaminasdfghjkl) January 23, 2019

Viktor & Rolf Spring 2019 Couture is speaking to me on a spiritual level. #PFW pic.twitter.com/rZp5UxfyoZ — Ellis Rose Crawshaw (@ellisrosec) January 23, 2019

Viktor & Rolf’s SS19 collection is the only clothing I’ll be wearing from now on. pic.twitter.com/Y0jPMJ2Slx — Lauren M. Reich (@LaurenMReich) January 23, 2019

Lol, should I have this printed on business cards? At Viktor & Rolf SS19 Couture. https://t.co/oJQR7Bx4jd pic.twitter.com/uKwPiguA2n — Samantha Powell (@sdpowell1) January 23, 2019

Would it be acceptable to wear these to work… https://t.co/UbzToBUsJ8 — Meggy moo (@megan_england) January 24, 2019

I would wear this during a State Dinner with Melanie in attendance. I just don’t want hamberders. https://t.co/N0syrqnoBL — Faith M. Jackson (@kissedbythesun) January 23, 2019

Well, Viktor & Rolf have sorted out all meme needs for the coming year. https://t.co/4EG1IfiOdD — Alison Charlton (@alicharlo) January 24, 2019

where can i buy https://t.co/Ep9IZJT6pm — minecraft gamer boy oli (@sad_boy_time) January 24, 2019

My future wedding and bridesmaid dresses… — Rachel aka Poo Bear/Arky 🐻 ♿ #pantsdown4equality (@Bemorefox) January 24, 2019

Never thought I’d relate to massive gowns as much as I do to these 👏 https://t.co/YhGpBA4aqP — ZOEEE🥰 (@thedubfeminist) January 24, 2019

instead of memes and gifs, i will be speaking in viktor & rolf couture spring 2019 from here on out pic.twitter.com/nnTR8y2IWX — alexa tietjen (@hernameislex) January 23, 2019

The Viktor & Rolf SS19 collection is a mood. Me going back to work after holidays: pic.twitter.com/tOHep7LQn7 — Alix 🦊🐷🦄🐳 (@chubbysnowflake) January 23, 2019

Viktor + Rolf have won fashion week. Everyone go home. pic.twitter.com/u1VskCPCnA — Jᴀᴄᴋ 👑✨ (@JackDMurphy) January 23, 2019 Advertising

The fashion house is used to making a statement at its events. In August 2018, the fashion house celebrated its 25th anniversary in August by recreating some of its most iconic looks over the years and used more than half a million new and recycled Swarovski crystals for its autumn/winter haute couture collection.