Toggle Menu
These dresses with sassy messages at Paris Fashion Week are going viralhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/viktor-rolf-paris-fashion-week-2019-ss-collection-viral-reactions-5553549/

These dresses with sassy messages at Paris Fashion Week are going viral

The photos of the outfits quickly went viral on Twitter and Instagram and women around the world loved it, with many asking where they could buy them from.

parish fashion week 2019, pfw 2019 SS, Viktor & Rolf’s SS19 Couture, Viktor & Rolf SS19 Couture, victor and rofl text gowns, weird fashion, indian express, viral news, funny news
“Viktor & Rolf couture (S/S 2019) take my money, never has a dress described me more,” commented one online.

Every designer would like to make a statement with their latest collection, but Viktor & Rolf have put statements on their latest dresses, stealing the show at the Paris Fashion Week. Showcasing their latest spring-summer 2019 haute couture collection, the Dutch fashion house didn’t just get the attention of those present at the event, but also those online, with sassy messages.

The bright, pastel and neon avant-garde dresses featured voluminous layers of ruffles and tulle and contained various messages. These included “NO”, “Sorry I’m late. I didn’t want to come” and “Give a damn” among others. While a flowy white dress had the message “I’m not shy I just don’t like you” emblazoned on it, another rainbow pastel dress screamed, “Leave me alone.”

The photos of the outfits quickly went viral on Twitter and Instagram and women around the world loved it. While many asked where they could buy these dresses that seemed to have read their minds, at least one person thought these could replace memes and gifs.

The fashion house is used to making a statement at its events. In August 2018, the fashion house celebrated its 25th anniversary in August by recreating some of its most iconic looks over the years and used more than half a million new and recycled Swarovski crystals for its autumn/winter haute couture collection.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 A 'sexist' interview with New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern has people fuming
2 R Madhavan's latest look from 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is now a viral meme
3 Video: Security guard saves boy from drowning in swimming pool in Brazil