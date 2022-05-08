scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 08, 2022
Watch: Vietnamese youngsters build Bugatti replica with help of clay

The replica took one year to be made.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 8, 2022 7:12:49 pm
Vietnam youth make Bugatti Chiron model using clay, Bugatti Chiron made from clay, Bugatti Chiron replica made from clay in Vietnam, Indian ExpressThe youngsters share their projects on NHET TV, their YouTube channel.

Everyone wants to own cars like Bugatti Chiron at some point in their lives, but their high price means that not everyone can afford them. 

A group of car enthusiasts in Vietnam, who could not buy a Bugatti, decided to make a working replica with the help of some locally sourced clay. 

In a video, which has now gone viral, one can see the skilled group of youngsters making a car frame by putting clay over what appears to be a structure made of plastic sheets and pipes. This clay is chiselled and polished meticulously till it looks like a Bugatti Chiron. The clay mound is then covered with what appears to be a mixture of fibreglass. After the fibreglass is set, the clay is removed, till one gets an accurate Bugatti Chiron exterior. 

Then the group works on building the chassis of the car that is fitted with the engine and other important parts. This chassis is fitted inside the car’s outer frame. Soon the car is driven out on a successful test drive. 

A short clip that chronicled the elaborate car-making process was shared on Twitter by a user who goes by the username @_figensezgin. The video has been viewed over 7.5 million times. 

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Just want to point out that the clay was just used as a mold. The actual body looks like fiberglass to me. P.S. even in Germany car designers still use clay to mock up shapes. These kids show amazing skills. Looking forward to hopefully see something original next 👏”. 

A longer, more-detailed version of the same video was shared on NHET TV, the YouTube channel of the Vietnamese youngsters who made the replica.

