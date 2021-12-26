Vietnamese man climbs 100 stairs in 53 seconds with brother balanced on head

Vietnamese brothers climb 100 stairs in 53 seconds with one on top of another.

Two Vietnamese brothers smashed a Guinness World Record when one of them climbed 100 stairs with the other balanced on his head in 53 seconds. The acrobatic stunt was performed outside Saint Mary’s Cathedral in Girona, Spain, on December 23.

The circus-performing brothers, Giang Quoc Co, 37, and Giang Quoc Nghiep, 32, had set a record earlier in the same venue in December 2016. This year, they climbed 100 steps in 53 seconds while last time, they had climbed 90 steps in 52 seconds.

“Today, we are feeling wonderful. We are feeling amazing, because now we have climbed 100 steps within 53 seconds and I did not imagine in my mind…I hope everybody will remember this day,” one of them was heard saying in a video shared by Sputnik Việt Nam.

“Some days ago, we were under stress because of everyday practice. The weather is very cold and we practise in the morning till night..,Five years ago, we climbed 90 steps within 52 seconds…I feel wonderful,” another can be heard saying in the video.

Watch the video here:



As the cathedral had only 90 steps, 10 more steps were set up for their stunt. “The new steps have a different height and material compared to the 90 existing ones. We did not have the chance to practise on these 10 steps in advance,” Giang Quoc Co told VNexpress.

The duo’s 2016 record was reportedly broken in 2018, when Peruvian acrobats Pablo Nonato Panduro and Joel Yaicate Saavedra scaled 91 stairs.

In December 2018, the brothers accomplished another feat. They had set a new record for the fastest time to descend and ascend ten stairs while balancing a person on the head (blindfolded), as per Guinness World Records website. It was performed on the set of La Notte dei Record (The Night of Records), a TV series on Italy’s TV8 which featured record holders across the globe.

“We have been rehearsing this skill for 15 years,” Giang Quoc Nghiep had said as quoted by GWR in December 2016. They had explained that they experienced plenty of accidents and injuries during their grueling training regime.

“I have sometimes thought that I could not continue any longer, but we continue to go forward and overcome fear and danger. I want to prove to everyone in the world that human possibilities are endless,” he further said as per GWR website.