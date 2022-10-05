Vietnamese food blogger tries ‘pani puri’ and his reaction is unmissable

‘Pani puri’ is an all-time favourite street food that is found in every nook and corner of India. Known as ‘puchke’, ‘gol gappe’ or ‘patashe’ in different parts of the country, it is one snack that is generally loved by everyone. There are many videos on social media that showcase foreigners trying Indian food. Similarly, a food blogger from Vietnam tried pani puri and his reaction is delightful to watch.

Quang Tran posted his video of trying pani puri on his Instagram account named ‘qqquang’ on September 19. “One of the most amazing things you guys could ever pop in your mouth,” Tran says in the video as he savours pani puri. He fills the pani puri with potato fillings and then adds green mint water to it. He then tries the pani puri with tamarind spiced water as well. As he savours the pani puri, he explains the taste as “heavenly”.

“PANI PURI Have you ever tried this before?” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The clip has received more than 3.01 lakh views since being posted. Netizens could relate to the video and said he should be careful as he almost choked while eating them.

“Craving for some pani puri now,” commented an Instagram user. “I tried this I thought it was called gol gappa,” wrote another. “You almost choked on the first one please don’t gulp it just like that,” a third posted.

