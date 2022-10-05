scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

Vietnamese food blogger tries ‘pani puri’ and his reaction is unmissable

Vietnamese food blogger Quang Tran posted the video of trying ‘pani puri’ on Instagram and it has received more than three lakh views.

Vietnamese food blogger tries pani puri, pani puri, gol gappe, puchke, patashe, Indian food, street food, foreigner tries Indian food, blogger, Instagram, viral, trendingVietnamese food blogger Quang Tran posted the video of trying ‘pani puri’ on Instagram.

‘Pani puri’ is an all-time favourite street food that is found in every nook and corner of India. Known as ‘puchke’, ‘gol gappe’ or ‘patashe’ in different parts of the country, it is one snack that is generally loved by everyone. There are many videos on social media that showcase foreigners trying Indian food. Similarly, a food blogger from Vietnam tried pani puri and his reaction is delightful to watch.

Quang Tran posted his video of trying pani puri on his Instagram account named ‘qqquang’ on September 19. “One of the most amazing things you guys could ever pop in your mouth,” Tran says in the video as he savours pani puri. He fills the pani puri with potato fillings and then adds green mint water to it. He then tries the pani puri with tamarind spiced water as well. As he savours the pani puri, he explains the taste as “heavenly”.

Also Read |‘Would you try this?’: Video shows chef serving butter chicken ice cream with spicy green chutney

“PANI PURI Have you ever tried this before?” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Quang Tran (@qqquang)

The clip has received more than 3.01 lakh views since being posted. Netizens could relate to the video and said he should be careful as he almost choked while eating them.

“Craving for some pani puri now,” commented an Instagram user. “I tried this I thought it was called gol gappa,” wrote another. “You almost choked on the first one please don’t gulp it just like that,” a third posted.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...Premium
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...Premium
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walkPremium
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walk
Over-reach, will stay out, Election Commission told Supreme Court before ...Premium
Over-reach, will stay out, Election Commission told Supreme Court before ...

Recently, a video of an Australian woman trying various Indian snacks and sweets had gone viral. She described popular Indian sweet ‘soan papdi’ as the best thing she ever tasted.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-10-2022 at 06:47:24 pm
Next Story

TRS is now BRS, party set to approach EC, says decision unanimous

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 05: Latest News
Advertisement