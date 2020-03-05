Follow Us:
Thursday, March 05, 2020
Vietnamese dancer’s ‘handwashing dance’ to prevent coronavirus goes viral

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 5, 2020 7:09:10 pm
Amid the ongoing coronavirus scare, a video of Vietnamese dancer’s “handwashing dance” has gone viral on social media.

The 45-second clip was shared by the official Twitter handle of UNICEF along with a caption that read, “We love this handwashing dance from Vietnamese dancer, Quang Đăng. Washing your hands with soap and water is one of the first steps to protect yourself from #Coronavirus”

In the original video, which was posted by Dang a month ago, the artist along with a fellow dancer can be seen grooving to the beats of popular Vietnamese pop hit “Ghen”.

Watch the video here:

“I am so happy that my dance spread the world. Thank you @unicef for sharing it. More people know about this, means more people can protect themselves,” Dang wrote in an Instagram post while sharing the screenshot of the video shared by UNICEF.

Since being shared online, the video has been viewed over 60,000 times and prompted several reactions.

