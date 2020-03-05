Vietnamese dancer’s ‘handwashing dance’ to prevent coronavirus goes viral

Since being shared online, the video has been viewed over 60,000 times and prompted several reactions. Since being shared online, the video has been viewed over 60,000 times and prompted several reactions.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus scare, a video of Vietnamese dancer’s “handwashing dance” has gone viral on social media.

The 45-second clip was shared by the official Twitter handle of UNICEF along with a caption that read, “We love this handwashing dance from Vietnamese dancer, Quang Đăng. Washing your hands with soap and water is one of the first steps to protect yourself from #Coronavirus”

In the original video, which was posted by Dang a month ago, the artist along with a fellow dancer can be seen grooving to the beats of popular Vietnamese pop hit “Ghen”.

Watch the video here:

We love this handwashing dance from Vietnamese dancer, Quang Đăng. Washing your hands with soap and water is one of the first steps to protect yourself from #coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/lmXLbR3hZa — UNICEF (@UNICEF) March 3, 2020

“I am so happy that my dance spread the world. Thank you @unicef for sharing it. More people know about this, means more people can protect themselves,” Dang wrote in an Instagram post while sharing the screenshot of the video shared by UNICEF.

Since being shared online, the video has been viewed over 60,000 times and prompted several reactions.

For people who confused, he touched his face because in part, the lyrics are “dont touch eyes, nose, mouth”,

the song says about no crowds, cleaning your place and wearing mask.

The hand washing part is at the end of the vid. — 🌵석진 | 7 (@_little_ashes) March 3, 2020

I love it. It’s good for warning people how to protect themselves from Virus. Thanks for sharing! — Kien Mai (@KienMike) March 4, 2020

As a Vietnamese, I am very happy that our message spreads around the world. Thanks very much👍 — Hanayuki (@yotsuba_tkrb) March 4, 2020

Wow!

great efforts..👏 — Razia Maha (@RaziaMaha) March 3, 2020

This is next level plain language. 👌🏾 — Flames Ablaze (@AblazeFlames) March 4, 2020

That should be the standard behavior. Us needing a dance for it is embarrassing — cenkerdemir (@cenker_demir) March 4, 2020

