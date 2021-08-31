scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Watch: Videos capturing the impact of Hurricane Ida go viral

From roofs of building flying away to traffic lights shaking dangerously, and even boats turned on its side -- footage of the hurricane left all stunned online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 31, 2021 3:10:57 pm
A barge settles on a bridge in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida on Monday in Lafitte, La. The weather died down shortly before dawn. (Source: AP)

One of the most powerful storms ever to hit the US mainland, Hurricane Ida wrecked havoc in Louisiana. Although it weakened into a tropical storm overnight after making a landfall Sunday, bringing in heavy rain and shrieking winds, it left behind a great devastation. Multiple users took to social media to share the extent of its impact and aftermath.

Ida ravaged the region’s power grid, leaving the entire city of New Orleans and hundreds of thousands of other Louisiana residents in the dark with no clear timeline on when the power would return. From building roofs flying away to traffic lights shaking dangerously and even boats turning on their sides, footage of the hurricane left netizens stunned.

ALSO WATCH |Here’s what the eye of Hurricane Ida looks like

As the hurricane brought in heavy rainfall, many parts outside New Orleans also suffered major flooding with videos shared by netizens showing cars drifting away. From bridges wrecked by the powerful winds to trees being uprooted, entangled with powerlines, netizens have been sharing images and videos to show the damage.

Ida gathered strength over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico during the weekend. Sunday, the category four hurricane
made landfall south of New Orleans bringing life to a standstill in the major oil-producing state. All of New Orleans lost power right around sunset Sunday as the hurricane blew ashore on the 16th anniversary of Katrina, leading to an uneasy night of pouring rain and howling wind.

A Louisiana sheriff’s office Sunday reported death of one person from Hurricane Ida just hours after the powerful storm slammed ashore.

President Joe Biden Monday virtually spoke to Bel Edwards and Mississippi Gov Tate Reeves along with mayors from cities and parishes most impacted by Hurricane Ida to receive an update on the storm’s impacts and to discuss how the Federal Government can provide assistance.

[with inputs from AP]

