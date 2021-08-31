Watch: Videos capturing the impact of Hurricane Ida go viral

One of the most powerful storms ever to hit the US mainland, Hurricane Ida wrecked havoc in Louisiana. Although it weakened into a tropical storm overnight after making a landfall Sunday, bringing in heavy rain and shrieking winds, it left behind a great devastation. Multiple users took to social media to share the extent of its impact and aftermath.

Ida ravaged the region’s power grid, leaving the entire city of New Orleans and hundreds of thousands of other Louisiana residents in the dark with no clear timeline on when the power would return. From building roofs flying away to traffic lights shaking dangerously and even boats turning on their sides, footage of the hurricane left netizens stunned.

ALSO WATCH | Here’s what the eye of Hurricane Ida looks like

As the hurricane brought in heavy rainfall, many parts outside New Orleans also suffered major flooding with videos shared by netizens showing cars drifting away. From bridges wrecked by the powerful winds to trees being uprooted, entangled with powerlines, netizens have been sharing images and videos to show the damage.

Our heart goes out to all those affected by #Ida. pic.twitter.com/3af2gR69wS — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) August 31, 2021

Y’all … I don’t even know what wizardry this is but it’s terrifying. #HurricaneIda https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png 🎥 Scott Alexander in the New Orleans CBD pic.twitter.com/Yy51B2ECn3 — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) August 29, 2021

SOUND OF FURY: Powerful winds and sheets of rain brought by Hurricane Ida lash a dock in Port Fourchon, Louisiana, as the extremely dangerous Category 4 storm continues to move inland. LIVE UPDATES: https://t.co/S1Phqc9Gta pic.twitter.com/OsbrFFK2NM — ABC News (@ABC) August 29, 2021

ABSOLUTELY HORRIBLE: Hurricane Ida ripped the roof off Lady of the Sea Hospital in Galliano >> https://t.co/VQAkpMOUpL pic.twitter.com/e3WZMaw1bE — wdsu (@wdsu) August 29, 2021

The haunting ‘Aeolian sound’ of a major hurricane #Hurricane_Ida *sound on*

Credit Raymond Serigny FB pic.twitter.com/eFdKqBsgti — Hauraki Gulf Weather (@GulfHauraki) August 29, 2021

Footage taken from a backyard in Houma, Louisiana, shows raging winds and rain from Hurricane Ida. pic.twitter.com/B8F7MwJRLA — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) August 30, 2021

Not sure if this light is flashing from the rubble or behind it… pic.twitter.com/59ifLukGDw — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) August 30, 2021

Ida gathered strength over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico during the weekend. Sunday, the category four hurricane

made landfall south of New Orleans bringing life to a standstill in the major oil-producing state. All of New Orleans lost power right around sunset Sunday as the hurricane blew ashore on the 16th anniversary of Katrina, leading to an uneasy night of pouring rain and howling wind.

A Louisiana sheriff’s office Sunday reported death of one person from Hurricane Ida just hours after the powerful storm slammed ashore.

President Joe Biden Monday virtually spoke to Bel Edwards and Mississippi Gov Tate Reeves along with mayors from cities and parishes most impacted by Hurricane Ida to receive an update on the storm’s impacts and to discuss how the Federal Government can provide assistance.

[with inputs from AP]