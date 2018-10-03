Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 03, 2018
Outpouring of anger on Twitter after Trump mocks Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser

Addressing a rally in Mississippi on Tuesday night, Trump poked fun at Ford for her wrenching testimony before the Senate judiciary committee last week.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 3, 2018 1:07:24 pm
donald trump, brett kavanaugh, trump mocks ford, trump mocks sexual assualt victim, kavanaugh testimony, viral video, world news, indian express, Trump at a Mississippi rally mocked Dr Christine Blasey Ford for her testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee alleging sexual assault charges against Brett Kavanaugh. (Source: AP)
US President Donald Trump mocked the testimony of Christine Blasey Ford, one of the women who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. Addressing a rally in Mississippi on Tuesday night, Trump poked fun at Ford for her wrenching testimony before the Senate judiciary committee last week, where she recalled the assault she faced as a teenager.

“How did you get home?” Trump said as the audience cheered and applauded. “I don’t remember. How’d you get there? I don’t remember. Where is the place? I don’t remember. How many years ago was it? I don’t know.”

“A man’s life is shattered,” the POTUS said of Kavanaugh, ho had denied all allegations. “These are really evil people,” he added in an attack directed towards the Democrats.

The footage angered netizens as the president’s stance on Ford’s testimony was contradictory to his assessment last week, when he claimed her testimony “was very compelling”. People also slammed him for his insensitivity.

Ford’s lawyer, Michael Bromwich, called Trump’s attack “vicious, vile and soulless.”

“Is it any wonder that she was terrified to come forward, and that other sexual assault survivors are as well?” Bromwich tweeted. “She is a remarkable profile in courage. He is a profile in cowardice.”

