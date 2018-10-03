Outpouring of anger on Twitter after Trump mocks Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser

Trump at a Mississippi rally mocked Dr Christine Blasey Ford for her testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee alleging sexual assault charges against Brett Kavanaugh. (Source: AP) Trump at a Mississippi rally mocked Dr Christine Blasey Ford for her testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee alleging sexual assault charges against Brett Kavanaugh. (Source: AP)

US President Donald Trump mocked the testimony of Christine Blasey Ford, one of the women who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. Addressing a rally in Mississippi on Tuesday night, Trump poked fun at Ford for her wrenching testimony before the Senate judiciary committee last week, where she recalled the assault she faced as a teenager.

“How did you get home?” Trump said as the audience cheered and applauded. “I don’t remember. How’d you get there? I don’t remember. Where is the place? I don’t remember. How many years ago was it? I don’t know.”

“A man’s life is shattered,” the POTUS said of Kavanaugh, ho had denied all allegations. “These are really evil people,” he added in an attack directed towards the Democrats.

Pres. Trump mocks Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony at Mississippi rally: “Thirty-six years ago this happened: I had one beer.” https://t.co/ReXCsYZmul pic.twitter.com/k0Ev7TchuU — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 3, 2018

The footage angered netizens as the president’s stance on Ford’s testimony was contradictory to his assessment last week, when he claimed her testimony “was very compelling”. People also slammed him for his insensitivity.

I am so deeply disturbed by the continual mocking of sexual assault victims, especially Dr. Ford, by the GOP, conservative religious leaders and trump himself. This is beyond politics. This is a deliberate dehumanization of women. I don’t know where we go from here. Thoughts? — Asha Dahya (@Ashadahya) October 3, 2018

if Trump’s mocking of Dr. Ford angers you, go vote and get everyone you know to vote. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 3, 2018

I’m in tears. I really thought he was going to leave her alone. Why couldn’t he just leave her alone — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) October 3, 2018

I don’t call him the POTUS I call him THE EMBARRASSMENT OF THE UNITED STATES AND HIS BRAIN DEAD FOLLOWERS! https://t.co/LUJYsxpHM5 — The Free Thinker (@RichGee6) October 3, 2018

Nothing shocking about Trump mocking a woman who credibly claimed to have been sexual assaulted. He always goes crass and vile. What I find more disturbing are the garbage people behind him yucking it up. Those are people you run into at the grocery store. pic.twitter.com/hqaJsFTH78 — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) October 3, 2018

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford was courageous during her testimony. She’s been dignified throughout this process. She deserves our respect. Instead, President Trump is attacking her, mocking her, and making jokes about her experience. — Jacky Rosen (@RosenforNevada) October 3, 2018

A man accused by 20 women of sexual aaaault is cheered on by women as he mocks a woman who has accused his nominee for the Supreme Court of sexual assault. THE WOMEN CHEERED TRUMP MOCKING HER. Footsoldiers of the patriarchy pic.twitter.com/x6AXZPy1As — Mona Eltahawy (@monaeltahawy) October 3, 2018

In case you thought Trump could go no lower than mocking a disabled reporter…yes, he could. https://t.co/uvmi8RRilf — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) October 3, 2018

I would say I’m surprised that he sunk this low but we all know this is nothing new. It’s sad that this has become normal. #SAD #IBelieveChristineBlaseyFord #MAGA #TrumpCrimesMatter https://t.co/8aofwDROnN — Brandolfsky (@dagreatscienski) October 3, 2018

This from a lying,cheating serial misogynistic ass,this!You @realDonaldTrump are a vile lying,insatiable,insecure frightened tiny boy who has cheated &lied your way into a role you are way too small for. You have abused your spouses& children &now the world . #UnfitToLead — Charlie Adler (@charlie_adler) October 3, 2018

Trump getting laughs from #MAGA Neanderthals by mocking rape victims. Seriously. President of the USA. Rape jokes. That is where we are today. This evening. It’s beyond disgusting.#IBelieveChristineFord https://t.co/r2RaYFb2H0 — Dominik Diamond (@DominikDiamond) October 3, 2018

Trump is a vile, despicable person. In the crowd behind him at his rally there are children- and he’s shouting about “gang rapes” and mocking Dr Ford. https://t.co/PwPprlCWsR — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) October 3, 2018

Every time you think Trump has sunk to a new low, he gets worse. The lie about Puerto Rico was disgusting and approached Holocaust denial, but I think the comedy skit mocking a victim of sexual assault…what can you even say? — Noah Berlatsky (@nberlat) October 3, 2018

I could write a million a witty examples of times Donald Trump couldn’t remember things to disprove him, but I’m actually just really sad by this. It’s exhausting trying to fight the myths of why women don’t report without Presidents mocking and jeering. https://t.co/wF7fxTgv2r — Jess Phillips (@jessphillips) October 3, 2018

If Trump mocking a survivor of sexual assault in front of a cheering crowd doesn’t make you feel sick to your stomach and also make you mad as Hell, you’re a very damaged human being. — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) October 3, 2018

Trump openly mocking a victim of sexual assault is disgraceful, but even more disgraceful is the crowd in Mississippi laughing along with him. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) October 3, 2018

Trump just stood mocking Dr Ford at a rally. Mocked her every word. THIS is why sexual assault victims do NOT come forward. What an absolute disgraceful display from anyone let alone a president. — Jennifer Esposito (@JennifersWayJE) October 3, 2018

Should he even be commenting whilst an FBI investigation is ongoing and so far, without conclusion. https://t.co/zjlICacLnG — Hugh Breen (@HBMortgageInfo) October 3, 2018

To say @realDonaldTrump is ignorant is such an infuriating understatement. Explaining #MeToo to certain types of people is impossible. Trying to do so is how you get the Angry Feminist™ that they all swear is running rampant. https://t.co/WVTaH2E0KB — Samifer | #SaveWaywardSisters | THIGHMASTERS #GISH (@Samifer) October 3, 2018

If anyone was wondering why Ford hesitated/was scared to come forward https://t.co/WGPY4fWuVx — Casey Gabriel (@caseygab1) October 3, 2018

@SenateGOP A vote in favor of the #Kavanaugh is an endorsement of the misogyny and abuse of women that @realDonaldTrump promotes! https://t.co/Rse3vpOmnw — Toni Bright (@tweettertoni) October 3, 2018

I wish I had the words to express how embarrassed I am that this person is the leader of this country. Beyond shameful and disappointing… https://t.co/OPx7a7pTgC — J.J. Nekoloff (@JJNekoloff) October 3, 2018

This is the most shameful thing Trump has ever done. You can’t get any lower than mocking & demeaning a sexual assault victim in front of live tv cameras. I did not think it was possible to be any more inhuman than he already is. This was obscene! — Goldensrule (@BDBgoldens3) October 3, 2018

Ford’s lawyer, Michael Bromwich, called Trump’s attack “vicious, vile and soulless.”

“Is it any wonder that she was terrified to come forward, and that other sexual assault survivors are as well?” Bromwich tweeted. “She is a remarkable profile in courage. He is a profile in cowardice.”

