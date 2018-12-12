Theresa May gets locked in her car, people say it’s a ‘prefect Brexit metaphor’

British Prime Minister Theresa May arrived Tuesday in Berlin to meet Angela Merkel, to seek help for her Brexit deal. However, it started awkwardly when she ended up getting locked in her car. May struggled to get out of the car, while the German Chancellor stood waiting in the rain on the red carpet.

Equipped with an umbrella, a member of the UK PM’s staff was seen to trying to open the door but it refused to yield. Even the driver seemed a little baffled. Finally, the door opened and the two leaders were able to exchange greetings and pose for photographs.

The footage of May being locked in her car was widely shared on social media and many thought it was a perfect metaphor for Brexit. “How can Theresa May expect to get out of Europe when she can’t even get out of her own car?” asked one person on Twitter.

The car subtly messaging the UK not to get out of the #EU. For now nothing seems to be working for Prime Minister May. #brexit

May delayed a key Brexit vote that was scheduled to take place in the British Parliament on Monday, and acknowledged she would have lost it if it had been held. The UK parliament will vote on whether to approve May’s Brexit deal before January 21, her spokesman said Tuesday.

May announced she would defer the crucial vote to seek extra reassurances from the European Union to make sure it got through Parliament. Her meeting with the German chancellor was about making the exit smoother.