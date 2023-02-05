scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Watch: This video proves there are no ‘unskilled’ labour jobs

The undated video was shared on Twitter by former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim.

satisfying construction videos
Construction work is often deemed as “unskilled work” that does not require much talent or technical qualifications. This elitist view of labour is being challenged by a video compilation that shows how skilled workers seamlessly do hard tasks like painting, plastering and clearing rubble with much perfection.

This undated video was shared on Twitter by former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim on Saturday. While sharing this four-minute and thirteen-second clip, Solheim wrote, “This is what it looks
like when you are good at your job”.

Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “There are no unskilled labor jobs”. Another person wrote, “Most of the time, I don’t watch these videos, but these people are genuinely skilled, and anyone
who calls this “unskilled labor that doesn’t deserve excellent pay & benefits” is an idiot.”

In December a similar video had gone viral that showed a group swiftly loading several bunches of leaf bundles onto a moving train. In the video, the women waiting at a railway platform start throwing the leaf bundles inside the coaches just as the train approaches the platform. Interestingly, they pace their movements in such a way that all bundles are loaded into the same coach.

After the train stops, they quickly load the rest of the bundles. It appears that their fast-paced actions were meant to buy them some extra time considering the train’s brief halt at the station. The video, documenting the women’s time management and efficiency, was posted on Twitter by an Indian Railway bureaucrat Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS).

First published on: 05-02-2023 at 12:54 IST
