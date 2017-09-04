Follow Us:
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
VIDEO: This man’s Twitter thread on paranormal activity at his house is spooky as hell

After Adam Ellis' Twitter thread sent shivers down the spines of many on the micro-blogging site, he is back again, this time with screenshots of phone calls he received from a 'No Caller ID' and eerie videos of movements and shadows in his apartment.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 7, 2018 1:25:19 pm
horror stories, horror stories twitter thread, adam ellis twitter thread, adam ellis horror story twitter thread viral, horror stories on twitter viral, indian express, indian express news The good news is, the ghost is yet to get toAdam Ellis, but the ‘not-so-happy’ bit is that he is far from getting a respite anytime soon, or so he claims on Twitter. (Source: Adam Ellis/Twitter)
Remember Adam Ellis, whose exhaustive Twitter thread on how he was being ‘haunted’ by the spirit of a little boy with a ‘mishappened’ head went viral? Well, the good news is, the ghost is yet to get to Ellis. But the ‘not-so-happy’ bit is that he is far from getting a respite anytime soon, he claimed on Twitter. After his Twitter thread sent shivers down the spine of many on the micro-blogging site, Ellis is back again, this time with screenshots of phone calls he received from a ‘No Caller ID’ and videos that he has furnished on Twitter as proof of the paranormal activity in and around his place.

On August 26, Ellis posted a screenshot of the phone calls he had received from the ID in the past week, of which one he answered on the day before he posted it on the Internet. He took the call, assuming it to be a telemarketer, and instead all he heard was “a peculiar electrical static sound” which was followed by deathly silence and a “small voice whispering ‘hello'”. He freaked out and cut the call.

Read his tweets here.

Ellis then wrote that he bought a pet monitoring camera that connected automatically to the WiFi at his place. He wanted to keep a check on his cats while he went to Japan trying to get some relief from all the paranormal tension. He wrote that he would get an alert each time there was a movement. And then … the inevitable happened. He got alerts of two absolutely eerie seeming movements in his living room.

Brace yourselves and go through his tweets here.

Well, here’s hoping that Ellis stops probing the spirit and moves out soon! Why hasn’t he done that already, really?!

