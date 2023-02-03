scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
‘Wow, incredible video’: Aerial view shows whale swimming beneath paddleboarder

Since being shared Thursday, the clip has amassed more than 6,25,000 views on Twitter.

Whale comes near paddleboarderThe clip was captured in Puerto Madryn in Argentina.
Paddleboarding can be fun and an exhilarating experience. However, a paddle boarder’s experience reached the next level when a giant whale came swimming by her side and stole the show.

A mesmerising aerial view of the paddle boarder’s encounter with the mammal has left netizens astounded. The clip shared by Now This News shows the whale approaching near the paddleboarder and gently swimming beneath the paddleboard. Meanwhile, the paddleboarder does not move and remains still in the serene water.

“When it comes to giant whale encounters, it doesn’t get cooler than this paddleboarder’s experience,” read the tweet by Now This News. Since being shared Thursday, the clip has amassed more than 6,25,000 views on Twitter. Several users cannot stop gushing over the visual treat. Some users raised concerns over the whale turning violent.

The clip was captured in Puerto Madryn in Argentina. A user commented, “Looks great, till it knocks you over into the water. Then it is a different experience!” Another user wrote, “Beautiful and amazing.” A third user wrote, “Wow, incredible video!!”

In another incident, at least 14 whales have died in the US east coast since December last year. A BBC report said that a male humpback whale, measuring up to 35 feet tall, washed ashore on New York’s Lido beach. Don Clavin, the supervisor of Hempstead town in Long Island, touted it as the biggest whale they have ever seen.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 17:59 IST
