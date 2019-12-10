Follow Us:
Saturday, December 28, 2019

Watch: A viral video shows the similarities in the Tamil and Korean vocabularies

The video features Ellen (a Korean speaker) and Visha (a Tamil speaker). Using a list of words and sentences, the two speakers demonstrate what the two languages have in common.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 10, 2019 3:56:13 pm
Tamil and Korean, Tamil and Korean language, Tamil and Korean similarities, similarities in language, Trending, Indian express news The video talks about various words shared by both Tamil and Korean

Though Korean and Tamil are entirely different languages based in two nations quite distant from each other, a video highlights how they have similar vocabularies. A video by YouTuber Bahador Alast talks about the various words that the two languages seem to share.

The video features Ellen (a Korean speaker) and Visha (a Tamil speaker) along with Alast. Using a list of words and sentences, the two speakers demonstrate what the two languages have in common.

Though Korean is known as a language isolate, the video explains that the pronunciation of the word “I” in Korean is “na” and in Tamil is “nan.” Also, the pronunciation for “father” is “appa” in both languages, while the word “day” is pronounced “nal” in both languages.

Take a look at the video here:

Take a look at some of the reactions to the video:

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 28: Latest News

Advertisement