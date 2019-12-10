Watch: A viral video shows the similarities in the Tamil and Korean vocabularies

The video talks about various words shared by both Tamil and Korean The video talks about various words shared by both Tamil and Korean

Though Korean and Tamil are entirely different languages based in two nations quite distant from each other, a video highlights how they have similar vocabularies. A video by YouTuber Bahador Alast talks about the various words that the two languages seem to share.

The video features Ellen (a Korean speaker) and Visha (a Tamil speaker) along with Alast. Using a list of words and sentences, the two speakers demonstrate what the two languages have in common.

Though Korean is known as a language isolate, the video explains that the pronunciation of the word “I” in Korean is “na” and in Tamil is “nan.” Also, the pronunciation for “father” is “appa” in both languages, while the word “day” is pronounced “nal” in both languages.

Take a look at the video here:

Take a look at some of the reactions to the video:

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd