Watch: Viral video shows singer Adele halting concert midway to help fan in distress

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Adele is winning hearts around the world after videos of her stopping a concert to help a fan in distress began to go viral.

On June 1, Adele was performing for a crowd of 65,000 in London during the BST Hyde Park Festival when she paused her concert to assist distressed fans who might have felt suffocated or claustrophobic in the crowded venue.

In videos taken during Adele’s headlining set, the 34-year-old British artist is seen saying “Stop, stop, stop” as she pauses in the middle of singing ‘Skyfall’. Adele walks closer to the crowd and asks for security.

She then directs them to a distressed fan and says, “Do you need security’s help? Right in the middle there, can you see where they’re all waving? Can you see over there, can you get over there? They’re coming, they’re coming. Everyone move out of the way, please.” She soon resumed the concert amid cheers from the audience.

Just wanna say mad respect to Adele for stopping the show and making a scene when she thought someone was in trouble and needed help from security. That was a crowd of 65,000+ and she still did it. it really is that easy. #AdeleBST pic.twitter.com/PBXdJChNuP — kieran (@Kieran_sw) July 1, 2022

Adele stopped the music when she sang skyfall because she saw someone need help, she didn’t sing until she make sure the security was there, isn’t she the best?#adele #AdeleBST pic.twitter.com/KbGas7i7v6 — Estelle (@Estelle46704712) July 2, 2022

Adele’s move to stop the concert and help a fan comes in the wake of a deadly stampede that took place in November last year during rap star Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival. The stampede killed at least eight people and injured hundreds.