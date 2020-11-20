scorecardresearch
Friday, November 20, 2020
Netizens react after video shows Trump’s lawyer use same tissue to blow nose and wipe face

Rudy Giuliani was seen blowing his nose into what appeared to be a tissue or handkerchief during the press conference, and then folding it to reuse it to wipe his lips and face.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 20, 2020 3:10:34 pm
Rudy Giuliani, Rudy Giuliani press conference, Giuliani booger clip, Rudy Giuliani blows his nose and wipes it, Rudy Giuliani snot wiping clip, viral videos, indian express, us elections 2020The video has left many feeling squeamish online.

Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani wasn’t a topic of conversation just because of what looked like two dye streaks on his face. A video that appeared to show him blowing his nose into a tissue or handkerchief and then reusing it to wipe his face prompted plenty of comments on social media.

Giuliani was seen blowing his nose into what appeared to be a tissue or handkerchief during the press conference, and then folding it to reuse it to wipe his lips and face. Some claimed the video was the ‘most disgusting thing’ and one version of it had over a million views on Twitter.

People on social media highlighted Giuliani’s actions though he was in the background at the time.

Many remarked that it was unhealthy irrespective of whether there was a pandemic or not. Some said even children know better than to do that.

At the press conference, Giuliani and other Trump lawyers repeatedly accused the media of disregarding their claims of voter fraud in the US presidential election.

