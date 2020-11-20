Netizens react after video shows Trump’s lawyer use same tissue to blow nose and wipe face

The video has left many feeling squeamish online.

Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani wasn’t a topic of conversation just because of what looked like two dye streaks on his face. A video that appeared to show him blowing his nose into a tissue or handkerchief and then reusing it to wipe his face prompted plenty of comments on social media.

Giuliani was seen blowing his nose into what appeared to be a tissue or handkerchief during the press conference, and then folding it to reuse it to wipe his lips and face. Some claimed the video was the ‘most disgusting thing’ and one version of it had over a million views on Twitter.

People on social media highlighted Giuliani’s actions though he was in the background at the time.

oh my god I missed this pic.twitter.com/OGFzvC80Fy — Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) November 19, 2020

Many remarked that it was unhealthy irrespective of whether there was a pandemic or not. Some said even children know better than to do that.

These people give new meaning to super spreading. https://t.co/Wa5TP87SlH — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) November 20, 2020

If you though Rudy leaking from his ears was the grossest thing you’d seen today then check this out… https://t.co/C6win3P168 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 20, 2020

Yo wtf?! lmao We’re never getting over this pandemic. https://t.co/bwDeeT0sGE — Chi (@TISChiTownNinja) November 20, 2020

WTF is #RudyGiuliani doing? My 5 year old knows better. 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/CbadWSfdhy — Sid J. (@sidjcomedy) November 20, 2020

Real masculinity is not being ashamed of eating your own boogers. #InternationalMensDay https://t.co/A69mO89Xbz — Abolish Everything (@MarxistPenis) November 20, 2020

Need a warning with this video….🤮🤮🤮 pic.twitter.com/m0FAhmSe01 — Music4ever77 (@music4ever77) November 20, 2020

Ewwwwwee nasty wtf this dude is so gross and creepy. He is that uncle your parents won’t let babysit you… https://t.co/t7EDzoPSoF — StreetTacoNamdDesire (@DesiresTacos) November 20, 2020

Sometimes politicians and their coterie make me metaphorically want to vomit but Rudy Borated Giuliani just made me actually want to 🤮 — Forbestonow (@forbestonow) November 19, 2020

after all the anti-viral measures we’ve been taking, this is beyond disgusting..I’m so grossed out rn 🦠😭🤢 — Kristine Kenyon (@kristine_kenyon) November 19, 2020

Or any time — Hazey Cazey Tv (@hazeycazeytv) November 20, 2020

This is disgustingly gross even if we weren’t in the middle of a pandemic! No class & no concern for himself or others. — Della Branson (@DellaBranson) November 20, 2020

When you decide you’re disgustingly beyond redemption you just smear snot all over you. — Alan Espinoza (@letter2daddy) November 19, 2020

That’s worse than the running dye. — Derek #BLM (@TheRealGoodnite) November 19, 2020

I didn’t think he could get any more gross after leaking demonic tar from his scalp, but this proves me wrong. pic.twitter.com/jcXMZ22dJA — Kief Gringo (@KiefGringo) November 19, 2020

At the press conference, Giuliani and other Trump lawyers repeatedly accused the media of disregarding their claims of voter fraud in the US presidential election.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd