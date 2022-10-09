scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

Watch: Heartwarming video shows people letting a dog rest in a crowded train

In the video, the dog is seen occupying two seats as passengers stand on the crowded train.

In a world where apathy towards animals and instances of cruelty are becoming frequent, some videos help in restoring one’s faith in enduring human kindness. One such video is going viral on Twitter.

The undated video shows a dog occupying two seats and sleeping on a train while the rest of the passengers standing instead of shooing it away.

This wholesome video was shared online by Twitter user Stefano S Magi (@myworld2121) on October 5. The 15-second clip has so far gathered over 52,000 views. It is unclear where the video was taken.

 

Commenting on it a Twitter user wrote, “So heart warming. What were all these people made of….. What upbringing all of them have had Melts your heart to see humanity & kindness is still alive especially towards animals ”. Another person wrote, “Nowadays we see so much hate and violence between people that you lose your trust in them. The one word that changes everything is KINDNESS.”

A similar video went viral in September this year. The viral clip, posted online by the Instagram page @adoptionplz which is dedicated to the rescue of street animals, showed a dog enjoying a ride on an e-rickshaw along with the driver.

In August, another such video won over the internet. It showed a man getting on rail tracks at the Nalla Sopara railway station of the Mumbai Suburban Railway network and pulling a dog to safety.

