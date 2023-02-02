scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Advertisement

Video shows man stealing gorilla statue, US police offers $10,000 for information leading to suspect’s arrest

The surveillance video which surfaced online has left netizens wondering about the motive behind the gorilla statue robbery.

gorilla statue stolen, man steals gorilla statue, gorilla statue robbery, funny robbery video, indian expressCCTV footage shows a man arriving in a truck in front of the store. Disguising himself in a black hoodie and a face mask, he is seen getting out of the truck and cutting the cable locking the statue.

In an unusual heist, a huge gorilla statue was stolen from an antique store in Kensington, Maryland and the US Police are now trying to solve the “monkey business case”.

The surveillance video which surfaced online has left netizens wondering about the motive behind the gorilla statue robbery.

ALSO READ |In viral video, thief shows how he breaks into house through barred window

CCTV footage shows a man arriving in a truck in front of the store. Disguising himself in a black hoodie and a face mask, he is seen getting out of the truck and cutting the cable locking the statue. Strenuously, he is seen pulling the giant statue and placing it inside the truck.

As the video did rounds on social media, netizens wondered why the burglar stole the gorilla statue. Some poked fun at his attempt. A user commented, “One question:: WHY ???” Another user wrote, “Criminals love mask mandates.”

The incident happened in the middle of a night in January in front of the Design Emporium Antiques store and the cast iron statue is worth an estimated $1,000, a USA Today report said. Citing police officials, a Fox 5 report said that the suspect cut the cable which locked the statue and loaded it into a Chevrolet Colorado 270. A reward of up to $10,000 has been offered for a tip-off leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Japanese literary giant Haruki Murakami to publish new novel after six years
Japanese literary giant Haruki Murakami to publish new novel after six years
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...
Healthcare budget: 157 new nursing colleges on the cards, drive to end si...
Healthcare budget: 157 new nursing colleges on the cards, drive to end si...

In October last year, robbery suspects in Chile were seen throwing their loot out of their escape vehicle on a highway. Cash was seen flying on the busy road. Police vehicles were chasing them relentlessly prompting them to throw the Chilean pesos away too.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-02-2023 at 15:36 IST
Next Story

Salman Khan attends Pooja Hegde’s brother Rishabh’s wedding, see photos and videos

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close