Video shows man stealing gorilla statue, US police offers $10,000 for information leading to suspect’s arrest

In an unusual heist, a huge gorilla statue was stolen from an antique store in Kensington, Maryland and the US Police are now trying to solve the “monkey business case”.

The surveillance video which surfaced online has left netizens wondering about the motive behind the gorilla statue robbery.

CCTV footage shows a man arriving in a truck in front of the store. Disguising himself in a black hoodie and a face mask, he is seen getting out of the truck and cutting the cable locking the statue. Strenuously, he is seen pulling the giant statue and placing it inside the truck.

Maryland police are looking for a suspect who stole a gorilla statue from outside a store in Kensington, Maryland. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest. pic.twitter.com/6mRraF82yB — 48 Hours (@48hours) February 2, 2023

As the video did rounds on social media, netizens wondered why the burglar stole the gorilla statue. Some poked fun at his attempt. A user commented, “One question:: WHY ???” Another user wrote, “Criminals love mask mandates.”

The incident happened in the middle of a night in January in front of the Design Emporium Antiques store and the cast iron statue is worth an estimated $1,000, a USA Today report said. Citing police officials, a Fox 5 report said that the suspect cut the cable which locked the statue and loaded it into a Chevrolet Colorado 270. A reward of up to $10,000 has been offered for a tip-off leading to the arrest of the suspect.

