Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

Viral video shows farmer masterfully flinging basket of tomatoes, netizen want it to be an Olympic sport

The 14-second clip of a man flinging vegetables with unbelievable dexterity has gathered over 5.4 million views.

Man flings tomatoes perfectly, viral video farm worker stacking sweet potatoes, skilled farm worker packing tomatoes, viral videos Twitter

As per the elitist understanding of work, physically taxing work such as working on a farm is often seen as ‘unskilled’ work. A video, that is now going viral, challenges this notion.

The undated video recorded on a farm, shows a man masterfully flinging baskets of what appears to be tomatoes in such a way that the produce perfectly lands on the back of a truck. While the vegetable lands on the truck, the baskets fall back to the ground. The man does this task repeatedly with utmost precision.

A video of this action was shared online by Twitter user Pareekh Jain (@pareekhjain) on Tuesday. Soon the undated clip gathered over 5.4 million views.

Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “What amazes me more than his technique & accuracy? He doesn’t stop. His elite conditioning is awesome!”.

Another person said, “That combines, strength, dexterity, timing, technique and, maybe most importantly, purpose, to the degree that it would surely make more sense as an Olympic event than most of the pointless throwing of hammers and lofting of javelins that are currently competed for medals.”

In May this year, a similar video that showcased the sharp skills of agricultural workers had gone viral. A 53-second video shared by former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim, showed a group of men rapidly cutting and stacking cabbages. The undated video, which appears to have been shot at a wholesale vegetable market, shows the men filling a whole sack of cabbages in less than a minute.

First published on: 19-10-2022 at 11:59:10 am
