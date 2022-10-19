Viral video shows farmer masterfully flinging basket of tomatoes, netizen want it to be an Olympic sport

As per the elitist understanding of work, physically taxing work such as working on a farm is often seen as ‘unskilled’ work. A video, that is now going viral, challenges this notion.

The undated video recorded on a farm, shows a man masterfully flinging baskets of what appears to be tomatoes in such a way that the produce perfectly lands on the back of a truck. While the vegetable lands on the truck, the baskets fall back to the ground. The man does this task repeatedly with utmost precision.

ALSO READ | #SupportSmallBusinesses: IAS officer shares video of family setting up fruit shop in perfect sync

A video of this action was shared online by Twitter user Pareekh Jain (@pareekhjain) on Tuesday. Soon the undated clip gathered over 5.4 million views.

Centripetal force with a twist pic.twitter.com/8LBTfswIwC — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) October 18, 2022

I cannot imagine doing this all day! Give this guy a raise! — Nature up close (@h83858538) October 18, 2022

How much money do these workers earn for all this work? Do they have access to unions? They are the unseen lifeline for America yet they get little, if any, protections and equitable wages! — Letitia Snyderman 🌿 #RESIST (@letitiaheart) October 18, 2022

Pay them more! — Alabaster (Autumn🎃Wizard) Sims (@AlabasterSims) October 18, 2022

What amazes me more than his technique & accuracy? He doesn’t stop. His elite conditioning is awesome! — akerbak (@akerbak13) October 18, 2022

I picked grapes in Australia and this is how we loaded the grapes on a truck. The only differences are one guy was on the truck to catch and dump the pails of grapes and the pails were full not 1/2 as in the video. After about 100 per buckets 3 of us were spent. Kudos to this guy — RHSTOCKS (@rhstocks188) October 18, 2022

How many years of back breaking work did it take for him to 1) figure that out and 2) become an expert at it. This actually make me very sad. — Lauren K (@semioldcrpgs) October 18, 2022

That combines, strength, dexterity, timing, technique and, maybe most importantly, purpose, to the degree that it would surely make more sense as an Olympic event than most of the pointless throwing of hammers and lofting of javelins that are currently competed for medals. — Bob From Parva (@FromParva) October 18, 2022

So much respect for these people that work so hard to bring us the food we can buy with no effort! God bless them! — Maria Duarte (@MariaaDDuarte) October 18, 2022

Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “What amazes me more than his technique & accuracy? He doesn’t stop. His elite conditioning is awesome!”.

Another person said, “That combines, strength, dexterity, timing, technique and, maybe most importantly, purpose, to the degree that it would surely make more sense as an Olympic event than most of the pointless throwing of hammers and lofting of javelins that are currently competed for medals.”

In May this year, a similar video that showcased the sharp skills of agricultural workers had gone viral. A 53-second video shared by former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim, showed a group of men rapidly cutting and stacking cabbages. The undated video, which appears to have been shot at a wholesale vegetable market, shows the men filling a whole sack of cabbages in less than a minute.