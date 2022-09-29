‘Topsy turvy’: Innovative video shows bedroom being converted into office desk

Ever since the Covid pandemic-induced lockdowns, work from home has become a way of life for people all over the world. It has become acceptable to work with a formal shirt while wearing comfortable pyjamas while attending formal meetings. A new innovation that shows how bedrooms can be converted into an office desk for work from home almost instantly was shared by industrialist Harsh Goenka on Twitter.

The video was originally posted by Pascal Bornet, who is the chief data officer at Aera Technology, according to his Twitter bio. The clip shows a neatly made bed being picked by a man. As the bed is slid into the wall, a desk with a laptop and various cabinets to keep stuff is revealed. “How bedrooms are being converted for WFH #smart,” Goenka captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

How bedrooms are being converted for WFH #smart pic.twitter.com/pe6MvGebIa — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 28, 2022

The video has received more than 96,000 views since being posted. While many netizens praised the innovation, some were sceptical of the idea.

“Bedrooms used to be quiet places for bedside reading or writing your diary—all turning topsy turvy,” commented a Twitter user. “If a person can afford that, he can probably afford a bigger space for himself,” said another.

“Wondering how it must be feeling with your work underneath you,” shared a third. “Will also help me sleep over my issues quite literally,” posted yet another.