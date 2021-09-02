scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 02, 2021
Video shows alligator chomping on drone, netizens express concern

In a TikTok video going viral, a drone was seen hovering over swamp waters in Everglades, Florida when an alligator grabs it with its mouth.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 2, 2021 1:00:57 pm
alligator eats drone, florida alligator eats drone, Everglades alligators video, alligator drone attack video, viral videos, indian expressAlthough the TikToker argued the animal was doing fine, netizens begged to differ.

While using drone cameras can get some pretty spectacular photos and videos, it can also lead to some untoward situations. The latest example being an alligator destroying a drone. A video of the bizarre incident has now sparked a debate online over drones being used to record wild animals.

In a TikTok video going viral, a drone was seen hovering over swamp waters in Everglades, Florida when an alligator grabs it with its mouth. White smoke bellowed from the drone as the gator began to chomp on it.

The caption on the video claimed that the people who were operating the drone weren’t familiar with how to use it and it was only their second time flying it. “We were trying to get a close-up of the gator with its mouth open and thought the obstacle avoidance would make the drone fly away,” it read.

The drone operators hoped that the remote sensor would prevent it from getting too close to the animal.

Watch the moment here:

The video originally posted on Tiktok by user @devhlanger, went viral on other platforms as well. It got wider attention after Google CEO Sundar Pichai retweeted it.

While the TikToker said the incident went down in the Everglades, some users believe it occurred in an area that is controlled by the National Parks Service, where there is an anti-drone policy, Newsweek reported.

According to Complex, the user in another video added that “George” is fine and “still looked hungry after.” However, netizens were concerned if the gator was still doing okay after consuming the drone.

While some that flying drones in such close proximity to wild animals should be banned, others wondered if the people handling the drone should be held responsible for harming the reptile, arguing plastic and lithium are dangerous for the alligator.

