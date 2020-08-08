‘Miracle baby’: Video shows mother in labour as Beirut explosion shatters hospital room

Luckily, the woman was not hurt and delivered the baby after sometime with the help of hospital staff. (Eddy Khnaisser/ Facebook) Luckily, the woman was not hurt and delivered the baby after sometime with the help of hospital staff. (Eddy Khnaisser/ Facebook)

The devastating explosion that rocked Beirut, earlier this week, left a pregnant woman rattled when the blast ripped through her hospital delivery room. Despite the deadly blast, doctors and staff helped the woman successfully deliver the baby boy. They returned home on Friday.

The explosion happened as the would-be mother, Emmanuelle Khnaisser, was being wheeled inside the room to give birth. The seismic wave that the blast generated shattered the windows of the room and tossed medical supplies all around, injuring doctors and nurses present there. While her husband Edmound was filming the final moments before the arrival of their son, the camera caught the incident.

“My son George was born under a catastrophic blast, I did not believe we came out alive,” Edmound told Reuters. He credited and said was grateful to the medical professionals, who didn’t leave their side, being scared and hurt themselves. The incident was filmed at Saint George Hospital, one of the worst-hit medical centres in the city that was left non-operational owing to the scale of damages.

Talking to BBC News, the woman’s husband explained how the delivery happened like “old-style labour” without any medication or proper medical supply or instruments. He said he rushed towards the labour room following the explosion, worrying about the safety of his wife and baby. “She was all covered in glass. I moved the bed outside, and then I started helping the nurses and doctors.”

He shared photos of the medical professionals assisting the delivery using torch lights on their mobile phones as there was no power supply following the blast.

On behalf of Baby George, the father wrote in his social media post: “Thank you for bringing me safely into this world. I hope I can pay you back some day”.

The man recalled how he secured his wife and then ran to check on his other family members who were waiting at the hospital lobby. His mother got hurt badly and is currently recovering but doing well, he added.

“They put my wife on a plastic chair, took her down to the parking lot and we had to walk around 600 meters with my wife in new stitches and a 10-minute-old baby just so we could get a car to get us to somewhere safe,” he told CNN recalling what happened after the delivery.

The couple had to be then moved to another hospital 5 miles away to get further rest and treatment. Luckily, both mother and baby survived the explosion unharmed.

The hospital, where many nurses and patient lost their lives in the explosion, also went viral earlier, when a ‘hero nurse’ was seen cradling three newborn babies in their maternity wing after the blast.

