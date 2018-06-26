VIDEO: Running late! This NYC comedian paddle boards across Hudson river to get to meeting

There were a few moments when Scott thought he was going to fall into the river! There were a few moments when Scott thought he was going to fall into the river!

Running late? Scott Holt, a New York commuter discovered he would never make it for his meeting across the Hudson River if he had to wait for a ferry or take the bridge. What did he do instead? He took a paddle board. Yes, in a suit, dress shoes and a brief case, Holt began paddle-boarding and managed to get across the river, alive.

Eunice Rivers, another commuter who chose to take the safer option that day – the ferry – fished out her phone the moment she spotted Holt and recorded him in this never-thought-of-before mode of reaching an official meeting. “Everybody was just laughing,” she told News 4 New York. “People just couldn’t believe it.”

It’s Holt’s job to make people laugh. The aspiring comedian told the news channel that he was running late for a meeting in New York City with a potential manager. The trip only took him about half-hour to complete and he managed to stay dry. Boats were coming at him from different directions and there were times when he thought he was going to fall into the river. When he got on the New York side of the Hudson, Holt says there was a very confused cop and an irate Water Taxi captain waiting for him.

However, Holt is still looking for a manager. “The meeting didn’t go as well as my commute. I’m still looking for a manager.”

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd