Watch: This clip of race cars zooming past has netizens in awe

Watching automobile racing in real-time is a thrilling experience. A clip that is going viral on Twitter perfectly encapsulates the speed at which cars in professional automobile racing events run.

The eight-second video, reportedly recorded at a NASCAR auto racing event, shows people standing close to a fence that separates the spectators from the racing track.

In seconds, the cars move past the fence and the impact of their speed is so high that people trying to record the race are pushed back. As people struggle to find their balance, a woman even loses her spectacles.

Can you just imagine the adrenaline you feel driving that fast?? 😮‍💨😮‍💨🤩 https://t.co/IsCkXtw5CV — Kaitlyn Lee 🌹 (@champagnekait_) August 13, 2022

Of all the sports in all the world, Nascar must be the one whose appeal I can comprehend the least. Where is the skill, where is the excitement? Is it just about wanting to see spectacular crashes? — Henning Strack (@Nabend1401) August 12, 2022

Yes but they’re still just driving around in circles. It speaks volumes about a sport when the majority of the fans only show up in the hope of a fiery crash. — Nobby Nobbs (@Mike20445166) August 13, 2022

One summer I ran camera for dirt track racing on cable TV. Those cars went a fraction of the speed but still whipped up a cloud of dust. And the velocity of mud flying cannot be underestimated. Me after every race… https://t.co/JQfWDqv6hd pic.twitter.com/OLoW7pTLZC — Dr. MC 🇺🇦 (@truegreenarrow) August 13, 2022

Not a huge fan of motorsport racing but I would truly enjoy experiencing this live 🔥the thrill of it all https://t.co/30f0uqX8oU — #thedrivedown (@tidzawachoo) August 14, 2022

Almost as fast as pro cyclists pic.twitter.com/3mgsMQbAnW — Tim Weekes (@timweekes) August 12, 2022

This video was shared on Twitter by a popular account H0W_THlNGS_W0RK (@wowinteresting8) on August 12 and it has so far gathered over 5.2 million views. The short clip was captioned, “Watching on TV doesn’t do justice to how fast these Nascar cars are racing”.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Not a huge fan of motorsport racing but I would truly enjoy experiencing this live the thrill of it all”.

Another person remarked, “The adrenaline rush you get by standing near a catch fence is like nothing you’ll have ever experienced before ”.

However, not all people were impressed with automobile racing. Voicing their disregard for motor racing, a Twitter user wrote, “Of all the sports in all the world, Nascar must be the one whose appeal I can comprehend the least. Where is the skill, where is the excitement? Is it just about wanting to see spectacular crashes?”.