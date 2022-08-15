scorecardresearch
Monday, August 15, 2022

Watch: This clip of race cars zooming past has netizens in awe

The cars that run in stock car racing competitions often surpass the speed of 200 mph.

August 15, 2022 12:18:45 pm
Watching automobile racing in real-time is a thrilling experience. A clip that is going viral on Twitter perfectly encapsulates the speed at which cars in professional automobile racing events run.

The eight-second video, reportedly recorded at a NASCAR auto racing event, shows people standing close to a fence that separates the spectators from the racing track.

In seconds, the cars move past the fence and the impact of their speed is so high that people trying to record the race are pushed back. As people struggle to find their balance, a woman even loses her spectacles.

This video was shared on Twitter by a popular account H0W_THlNGS_W0RK (@wowinteresting8) on August 12 and it has so far gathered over 5.2 million views. The short clip was captioned, “Watching on TV doesn’t do justice to how fast these Nascar cars are racing”.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Not a huge fan of motorsport racing but I would truly enjoy experiencing this live the thrill of it all”.

Another person remarked, “The adrenaline rush you get by standing near a catch fence is like nothing you’ll have ever experienced before ”.

However, not all people were impressed with automobile racing. Voicing their disregard for motor racing, a Twitter user wrote, “Of all the sports in all the world, Nascar must be the one whose appeal I can comprehend the least. Where is the skill, where is the excitement? Is it just about wanting to see spectacular crashes?”.

