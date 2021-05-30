This video of ‘Tico the parrot’ singing along to rock classics has netizens in awe

Parrots make great pets. But what if it was a talking parrot? Even better. What if it’s a singing parrot? A video featuring an amateur guitarist and his lead singer, ‘Tico the parrot’, has garnered over 3.5 million views, leaving many listeners wanting more.

The short clip features Frank belting out riffs from his electric guitar as his pet “freestyles”. And no sooner it went viral, people fell into a rabbit hole as they discovered multiple clips of the rock duo jamming to rock classics such as AC/DC’s Whole Lotta Rosie among others.

One listener even called the bird a “reincarnation of Axl Rose”. Though the Guns N’ Roses frontman is alive and rocking, the comparison was on point.

obsessed with this guy who just uploads videos of him playing classic rock riffs while his birb freestyles vocals pic.twitter.com/PRad1TY33D — flop era orange coat guy (@rtnordy) May 26, 2021

Frank has a YouTube channel where he uploads videos of playing the guitar to rock classics by bands such as The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, and Guns n’ Roses, among others. His double yellow-headed amazon parrot stars in them and belts astonishingly melodious vocals.

After the first video I thought "cool, the bird kinda sounds like he's actually knowing what he's doing there", but after this one I'm 100% convinced that he does. What a talented little bird. — CurryKingWurst (@CurryKingWurst) May 27, 2021

What a great little personality Tico has! pic.twitter.com/Ln5j6gxF0N — Gideon of Vita Island (@GideonOnGaming) May 27, 2021

Same, I found it a couple days ago. My wife from the other room: "ARE YOU WATCHING THAT DAMN BIRD AGAIN ?😂" — Shane – Von Luschan's #5 Limited Edition ✝️🇺🇸 (@oklumberman) May 27, 2021

The Youtube channel was started in April last year and now was over 1 lakh followers. In October last year, he was featured on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ to talk about their magical duo. Frank said that he sat down to play the guitar during the first few weeks of Covid-19 lockdown last year when he saw Tico get very excited. Frank decided to play the guitar by the parrot’s side and realised the parrot was singing.

He recorded this act and shared their video with family and friends. And before they knew it, they went viral. Since then, they’ve made more TV show appearances and keep gaining new fans by the minute.

Watch more of their fascinating talent here:







