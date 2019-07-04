‘Not funny’: Woman licks ice cream and puts it back in freezer at Texas store; video goes viral

A video of a woman licking a tub of ice-creaming before keeping it back in the freezer has gone viral on social media. The clip, which was tweeted by a user @BlindDensetsu, has been viewed over 11 million times with netizens expressing disgust over the act. According to a USA Today report, the Texas police believe to have identified the woman in the video and are investigating the matter after they were approached by the Texas-based Blue Bell Creameries.

Lufkin Police Department is investigating the viral video of a woman licking Blue Bell ice cream and putting it back in the display case.

“The video hit social media June 28, launching an investigation that led from Walmart stores in San Antonio to Houston and eventually Lufkin,” the police department wrote in a post on Facebook while giving an update on the investigation.

What kinda psychopathic behavior is this?! pic.twitter.com/T8AIdGpmuS — Optimus Primal (@BlindDensetsu) June 29, 2019

While the Blue Bell outlet has removed half-gallons of “Tin Roof” product from the Lufkin Walmart shelves, the viral clip has left many disgusted. Captioned, “What kinda psychopathic behaviour is this?!” many have slammed the woman for food tampering.

I’m disgusted.

This should be a criminal charge.

