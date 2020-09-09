Video of woman fighting on her wedding day goes viral. Here is what happened

Since being shared online, the post has been flooded with people reacting to the viral clip.

Wedding days are mostly filled with happy memories. However, a bride in the UK may remember the date for all the wrong reasons. A video of a woman wearing a wedding dress and “fighting” on a field has gone viral on social media after it was shared on Reddit.

Captioned “Nothing like a good old punch up to end your wedding day,” the video shows the bride engaged in a brawl with a group of strangers.

According to Fox News, the incident took place at a rugby club in Swansea, South Wales, when the bride Zoe Dallimore was returning with her husband David Dallimore after the wedding.

However, the incident turned out to be something else and it was later explained by the bride herself.

“We’d had a fantastic day and around 10.30 pm I and David were ready to go home. We decided to walk because we only live 10 minutes away from where we had the reception at Penlan Rugby Club,” the mum of five told The Sun.

“As we were leaving, a small group of people outside the club were having an argument. I still don’t know who they were or what they were quarreling about but I didn’t want anything to spoil our great day so I walked over and told them to calm down,” she added. Even though Zoe can be seen grappling with a person on the ground in the video, she said she was just trying to break up an argument. “I didn’t want anything to spoil my wedding day.”

Since being shared online, the post has been flooded with people reacting to the viral clip. While many were confused about the incident, others found it amusing.

