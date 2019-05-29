Video of Wendy’s employee bathing in restaurant’s kitchen goes viral; triggers outrage

A video of an employee of American fast-food chain Wendy’s taking a bath in the restaurant’s kitchen has triggered outrage online after the clip went viral on social media. Captioned, “I don’t suggest anyone eating at the Milton wendy’s again,” the 53-second video, which was shared by a Haley Leach on Facebook, features an employee taking off his clothes and stepping into the industrial-sized kitchen sink.

In the viral clip, other employees of the restaurant can be heard encouraging unidentified employee while recording him bathing in the sink. Once it was posted, it did not take long for the clip to go viral, which received over one million views at the time of writing.

Following the incident, the representatives for the restaurant issued a statement in the Pensacola News Journal that the employee in question no longer works with the company.

According to the New York Post, Mike Johnson, marketing director the company that owns the food chain, in the statement said, “This was a prank by a person who no longer works at this restaurant, and who clearly did not use good judgment. We are taking this opportunity to reinforce our very strict quality procedures with our restaurant team.”

While many people were cheesed off with the casual behaviour and wondered whether the people involved were fired, others found the incident amusing.

Clean employees are the first step to a clean restaurant. This passes inspection. — Matthew (@parkelife) May 27, 2019