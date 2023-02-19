Video of US high school’s swanky amenities goes viral, prompts discussion on public funding disparity

Can you imagine a school with a full-fledged auditorium, a planetarium, a well-stocked library, a café and market, an auto shop, a wood shop, a broadcast room, live radio, and huge gyms among other things?

Well, a video from Carmel High School in the US state of Indiana is going viral after students posted a tour of their school showing these swanky facilities on social media. The video also showed a three-storey freshman centre, live radio, several gyms, a wrestling arena, and other sports tracks that the school offers.

However, it hasn’t impressed everyone and has prompted a conversation about inequality in public school funding in the US.

Originally on TikTok, the viral video was posted on Instagram by Now This News. In the caption of the video, Now This News said while some viewers were excited or impressed by the video, others were more critical and noted that the high school is able to afford such benefits because it exists in a community with a median household income over $100,000.

Watch the video below:

“So the complete flaunting of inequity in education and economic opportunity for wealthy suburbs using tax dollars…got it,” commented a user. “They should do a tour of a high school with low funding in the same state to make a point,” said another. “If you’re born in the US, depending on where you were born, you can be systematically disadvantaged from the start while others are given the advantage and that affects the whole course of your life, it’s so unequal,” shared a third.