Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
‘Every second matters’: Watch video of unconscious driver being pulled out of burning car

The man was taken to hospital and as a precautionary measure, the police officer was also taken to hospital.

man pulled out of burning car, unconsious man pulled out of car, police rescue man, man saved from burning car, rescue video, indian expressThe police officer and the passerby have been hailed as heroes online.
A hair-raising video showing the rescue of an unconscious man from a burning car was shared by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in the US. The timely intervention saved the life of the man, who was pulled out of the burning car, and a good Samaritan police officer has won praise online.

The video shows the burning car crashing into a palm tree over the lane divider. As smoke emits from the car’s bonnet, a police officer and a passerby are seen searching for the man inside the car. The passerby runs around to the other side, opens the door and tries to pull the man out. The officer follows suit and in a split second, fire is seen engulfing the vehicle.

ALSO READ |‘There he is’: Family members rejoice after rescuing son lost at sea

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LVMPD (@lvmpd)

The incident happened on January 27 around 4.37pm near Las Vegas Boulevard and Siegfried and Roy Drive. The man was taken to hospital and as a precautionary measure, the police officer was also taken to hospital.

“We are so thankful for the quick actions of our officer and the bystander for saving a life!” the law enforcement agency wrote on Instagram.

The police officer and the passerby have been hailed as heroes online. An Instagram user commented, “Fantastic work by the officer and the citizen.” Another user wrote, “They really put meaning into the words “every second matters” What an incredible job by the officer and bystander.” A third user commented, “Thankful for the quick actions of the officer and bystander that helped. True heros. Keep up the great work.”

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 18:50 IST
