Video of Ukrainian graduates dancing in front of bombed school goes viral

Graduating, farewells and going to the prom are a few of the most precious memories for high schoolers. Sadly, for young students of Ukraine, such simple joys have been ruined forever. However, in a great display of resilience and courage, a group of high schoolers performed in the front of their school wrecked by Russian bombings.

In a video doing the rounds on the internet, both boys and girls of School No 134 in the war-torn Kharkiv were seen doing the waltz. As the ruins of their school building stand behind them, six girls and three boys are seen dancing to music played on a loudspeaker at a basketball court.

Also Read | Russian mountaineer unfurls Ukrainian flag on Mount Everest

While the young students solemnly dance along, armed military personnel are also seen in the background standing in guard, with a Ukrainian flag poled to a van. As the camera pans, families of the students are also seen present at the site recording the poignant moment on their mobile phones.

“Heavily damaged days after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February, the school later became the last outpost for Russian occupiers in Kharkiv,” Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs added sharing the video.

Along with the video that left people emotional online, another picture of a graduate taking a picture in her prom dress in front of the damaged building too has gone viral.

Donning a red tulle gown, a young student was seen taking commemorating photos by the site of the devastation. “Lost Graduation Day in Kharkiv,” Twitter user Anna Episheva wrote, sharing the image of the girl standing in front of the same school.

Anna Episheva: My niece was supposed to graduate this year from her high school. She and her friends bought dresses and were looking forward to this day. Then Russians came. Her school was directly hit and destroyed. Today she came back to what is left of her school and her plans pic.twitter.com/q9cJW2j8f0 — Oleksandra Matviichuk (@avalaina) June 7, 2022

Talking to the local press, Episheva said her niece and her friends bought dresses and were looking forward to their graduation day. “Then Russians came. Her school was directly hit and destroyed. Today she came back to what is left of her school and her plans,” Episheva said about her niece Valerie.

As devastation continues on the Ukrainian side, the valour and determination of its people have left all in awe worldwide.