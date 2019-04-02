Two men flying with ’emotional support’ falcons go viral; Triggers jokes online

A video of two airline passengers carrying three “emotional support” Falcons have gone viral on social media. The 11-second viral clip, which has been viewed over two million times, shows two men carrying three blindfolded Falcons as they board the flight. Captioned, “Folks two dudes just boarded my plane with emotional support falcons,” the clip was shared on Twitter by a user Tajikistahn Dahn.

It did not take long for the tweet to go viral, with many wondering if the Falcons, were indeed providing any sort of emotional support to the two travellers. An emotional support animal (ESA) is basically a companion animal that usually accompanies a person disabled by a mental health condition or emotional disorder.

Folks two dudes just boarded my plane with emotional support falcons pic.twitter.com/lHABg8A7La — The Tajikistahn Dahn (@DonnieDoesWorld) March 29, 2019

Flooded with hundreds of comments, some netizens also shared information about bird trave. “Pets have died in aeroplanes in cages stored where luggage is stored. Air quality and pressure change within plane, falcons do not do well with change affecting their eating habits sometimes for days. Perched on falconers arm is a comfort to the birds, respected and loved,” read one of the many comments on the post.

Pets have died in airplanes in cages stored where luggage is stored. Air quality and pressure change within plane, falcons do not do well with change effecting their eating habits sometimes for days. Perched on falconers arm is a comfort to the birds, respected and loved. — Tina (@Tina76748615) March 30, 2019

Those are the two coolest guys ever. — Girl Henry Rollins (@girlhenryrollns) March 30, 2019

Falcons are allowed to travel with the owners in the cabin. It’s nothing new…we see it all the time here in the Gulf. Don’t be an ignoramus. Be curious. Learn about diff cultures. — Annie اینی (@aj_talk2me) March 30, 2019

My falcon is cold and indifferent. I get almost NO emotional support from him. It’s always “Oh, I see a mouse.” And what’s with the staring?! He just… stares. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) March 30, 2019

Couldn’t the falcons just meet them where they’re going? — mike s (@thecatmannn) March 30, 2019

Here I thought I was cool traveling with my doberman pinscher pic.twitter.com/GAfBAARmBx — Hartej Sawhney (@hartej_) March 30, 2019

Man, why doesn’t anything cool like this happen to me on a plane. Awesome. — (((clevecarole))) (@Clevecarole) March 30, 2019

This is the answer to a riddle: How does a bird fly without flapping its wings? — Julio Jimenez (@j_jimenez21) March 29, 2019

Fun fact: when the place is taking off they do open their wings and flap them sometimes — Gabriel (@gabrielbeblo) March 31, 2019

According to a Fox News report, Qatar Airlines allow flying with a Falcon but charges can go up to $630.