Toggle Menu
Two men flying with ’emotional support’ falcons go viral; Triggers jokes onlinehttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/video-of-two-men-flying-with-emotional-support-falcons-goes-viral-5655151/

Two men flying with ’emotional support’ falcons go viral; Triggers jokes online

"Folks two dudes just boarded my plane with emotional support falcons," the clip was shared on Twitter by a user Tajikistahn Dahn.It did not take long for the tweet to go viral, with many wondering if the Falcons, were indeed providing any sort of emotional support to the two travellers.

emotional support falcons, falcons on plane, falcons viral video, birds on flight, Sheikh with birds, birds on plane, falcons, Sheikh with falcons, falcons viral video, indian express, indian express news
It did not take long for the tweet to go viral, with many wondering if the Falcons, were indeed providing any sort of emotional support to the two travellers.

A video of two airline passengers carrying three “emotional support” Falcons have gone viral on social media. The 11-second viral clip, which has been viewed over two million times, shows two men carrying three blindfolded Falcons as they board the flight. Captioned, “Folks two dudes just boarded my plane with emotional support falcons,” the clip was shared on Twitter by a user Tajikistahn Dahn.

It did not take long for the tweet to go viral, with many wondering if the Falcons, were indeed providing any sort of emotional support to the two travellers. An emotional support animal (ESA) is basically a companion animal that usually accompanies a person disabled by a mental health condition or emotional disorder.

Flooded with hundreds of comments, some netizens also shared information about bird trave. “Pets have died in aeroplanes in cages stored where luggage is stored. Air quality and pressure change within plane, falcons do not do well with change affecting their eating habits sometimes for days. Perched on falconers arm is a comfort to the birds, respected and loved,” read one of the many comments on the post.

According to a Fox News report, Qatar Airlines allow flying with a Falcon but charges can go up to $630.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 PIB tweaks iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge dialogue to urge people to vote
2 Enormous waterspout spotted in Malaysia; terrifying videos go viral
3 A Kolkata student's conversation with a neighbour about daily bike rides is amusing many