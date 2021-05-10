Video of tiger roaming freely in Houston neighbourhood leaves netizens terrified

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 5 lakh views with netizens expressing shock over the incident.

In a bizarre video, a Bengal tiger was spotted prowling around the front yard of a house in Houston, Texas, triggering panic among residents. Several videos and pictures of the incident were shared on social media, leaving netizens shocked.

According to a KHOU report, the police was alerted about the tiger roaming around and wearing a collar outside a house on Ivy Wall Drive, near the intersection of Highway 6 and Memorial Drive. “This evening in the middle of Houston in my sister’s neighbourhood! Tiger was not hurt,” tweeted a user while sharing the clip, which has now gone viral on several social media platform. The user also shared a picture of the tiger’s owner, holding the wild cat.

Watch the video here:

Owner that fled from police with the Tiger and 2 chimpanzees!! Craziness! pic.twitter.com/dy1B8amWVs — AWeb13 (@AlainaW69265029) May 10, 2021

According to the ABC report, the neighbours informed the police that an unidentified person in a white vehicle got the animal under control and took it away. It is also unclear who the animal belonged to and where it may have come from, the news website added.

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 5 lakh views with netizens expressing shock over the incident. However, some also inquired about the well being of the tiger and wondered if it was legal to keep a tiger in Texas.

I was wondering what was wrong with its walk. — Mr. Vice President… I’m speaking… (@Burns95085638) May 10, 2021

Definitely a juvenile. Full grown depending on breed starts around 300 lbs. Siberian can weigh over 900.

That one’s probably still taking a bottle. Needs to be at a refuge being rehabilitated to the wild. (IMO) — Vicki Scott (@timesave5) May 10, 2021

That tiger is so chill, like yards are his natural habitat & he hangs out with ppl all the time — Morrissey Carroll (@buffalosean) May 10, 2021

He’s an officer who also happens to live in the neighborhood. — Riddle Me This (@RidwanK55) May 10, 2021

Is that a handgun he’s pointing at the tiger? Who’s the tough guy escalating the situation? — Amman Sabet (@AmmanSabet) May 10, 2021

It’s already illegal. And houston specifically made it more illegal in 2019. And yet here we are — Jason (@AWest_Virginian) May 10, 2021