Monday, May 10, 2021
Video of tiger roaming freely in Houston neighbourhood leaves netizens terrified

The neighbours informed the police that an unidentified person in a white vehicle got the tiger under control and took it away. It is also unclear who the animal belonged to and where it may have come from.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 10, 2021 3:20:12 pm
bengal tiger Houston street viral video, Memorial home, tiger, tiger on a loose, bengal tiger, texas, twitter reactions, bizarre, trending, indian express, indian express newsSince being shared online, the clip has garnered over 5 lakh views with netizens expressing shock over the incident.

In a bizarre video, a Bengal tiger was spotted prowling around the front yard of a house in Houston, Texas, triggering panic among residents. Several videos and pictures of the incident were shared on social media, leaving netizens shocked.

According to a KHOU report, the police was alerted about the tiger roaming around and wearing a collar outside a house on Ivy Wall Drive, near the intersection of Highway 6 and Memorial Drive. “This evening in the middle of Houston in my sister’s neighbourhood! Tiger was not hurt,” tweeted a user while sharing the clip, which has now gone viral on several social media platform. The user also shared a picture of the tiger’s owner, holding the wild cat.

Watch the video here:

According to the ABC report, the neighbours informed the police that an unidentified person in a white vehicle got the animal under control and took it away. It is also unclear who the animal belonged to and where it may have come from, the news website added.

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 5 lakh views with netizens expressing shock over the incident. However, some also inquired about the well being of the tiger and wondered if it was legal to keep a tiger in Texas.

