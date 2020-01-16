These videos of a dog doing exercises in a gym are going viral

An Australian Shepherd named Tesla is going viral on social media after videos emerged of her doing exercises in a gym with a group of people.
Imitating the people who are working out, Tesla is seen performing burpees, with the addition of a rollover.
“When coach Tesla teaches the class you can’t disappoint,” said a post from an Instagram handle dedicated to Tesla. The clip has been viewed thousands of times on multiple social media platforms.
The seven-year-old dog’s Instagram page is filled with videos of her doing various tricks and participating in training and fitness exercises.
Here’s the video of Tesla doing burpees:
When coach Tesla teaches the class you can't disappoint 💪 #burpeesarebetterwithdogs #crossfit
And here’s Tesla acing a wall stand.
Perfecting the wall stand. 😱💪👏 #teslatricks #crossfit #gymnasticsday
After viewing the video, many people said that Tesla was a professional at the exercises. Others said they were willing to join a gym only if Tesla is their fitness coach. Here are some reactions:
You can’t be mad watching this 😍😍😍 https://t.co/s6bChssGy5
— Em Sheldon (@emshelx) January 15, 2020
THIS IS THE PUREST THING https://t.co/6YtOrK1joM
— Savannah Clark (@clarkie9790) January 16, 2020
Those people are doing it wrong. It’s rollover, then jump. Where are the rolls, people? It’s like they don’t even want to get fit.
— 🐰Jen🐰 (@JenDifatta) January 14, 2020
You people need to start rolling….Tesla isn’t gonna put up with a class of amateurs. 😆😂
— ❄️ Snowbird 🎄 (@Snowbirdsix1000) January 14, 2020
The rolling is for the advanced, she’s going easy on them
— 🖤𝓚𝓾𝓷𝓸𝓮𝓬𝓬𝓱𝓲 ゆ偉✨ (@ItsKunoo) January 14, 2020
How to join this gym?
— Miss Mir. (@NimraMir) January 15, 2020
I hate group classes but if Tesla is teaching I’m signing up!
— RAISA CRESPO (@raisa_crespo) January 14, 2020
she’s doing such a good job i’m so proud of her 🥺
— chaotic idiot (@trovrsy) January 14, 2020
Even if I were fit enough to participate in that, I think I’d be incapacitated by laughing so much.
Tesla is a wonderful dog!!
— Alison Begas (@kamfinsa) January 14, 2020
The only time I would ever consider crossfit https://t.co/aqY7iRnr17
— Stormborn (@sophjbutler) January 14, 2020
Ohhhh she’s so precious!! 😍 https://t.co/06oGKgcqvb
— 🕊 نیہہ Niha (@Nihaism) January 15, 2020
If you’re having a bad day this is the ONLY thing you need https://t.co/0VpOYvu133
— O’Shea (@Dylanoshea1311) January 14, 2020
Would do cross fit, but only for Tesla. No Tesla. No cross fit. https://t.co/MioG3LwSh3
— Kelsie Miller (@kelsmilla) January 14, 2020
