Thursday, January 16, 2020

These videos of a dog doing exercises in a gym are going viral

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 16, 2020 5:56:04 pm
dog cross-fit instructor, dog cross fit exercise video, tesla cross fit video, mini aussie dog fitness videos, dog gym videos, viral news, indian express The furry instructor is giving people fitness goals online. (Source: @TeslaTheMiniAussie/ Instagram)

An Australian Shepherd named Tesla is going viral on social media after videos emerged of her doing exercises in a gym with a group of people.

Imitating the people who are working out, Tesla is seen performing burpees, with the addition of a rollover.

“When coach Tesla teaches the class you can’t disappoint,” said a post from an Instagram handle dedicated to Tesla. The clip has been viewed thousands of times on multiple social media platforms.

The seven-year-old dog’s Instagram page is filled with videos of her doing various tricks and participating in training and fitness exercises.

Here’s the video of Tesla doing burpees:

And here’s Tesla acing a wall stand.

After viewing the video, many people said that Tesla was a professional at the exercises. Others said they were willing to join a gym only if Tesla is their fitness coach. Here are some reactions:

