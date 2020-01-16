These videos of a dog doing exercises in a gym are going viral

The furry instructor is giving people fitness goals online. (Source: @TeslaTheMiniAussie/ Instagram) The furry instructor is giving people fitness goals online. (Source: @TeslaTheMiniAussie/ Instagram)

An Australian Shepherd named Tesla is going viral on social media after videos emerged of her doing exercises in a gym with a group of people.

Imitating the people who are working out, Tesla is seen performing burpees, with the addition of a rollover.

“When coach Tesla teaches the class you can’t disappoint,” said a post from an Instagram handle dedicated to Tesla. The clip has been viewed thousands of times on multiple social media platforms.

The seven-year-old dog’s Instagram page is filled with videos of her doing various tricks and participating in training and fitness exercises.

Here’s the video of Tesla doing burpees:

And here’s Tesla acing a wall stand.

After viewing the video, many people said that Tesla was a professional at the exercises. Others said they were willing to join a gym only if Tesla is their fitness coach. Here are some reactions:

You can’t be mad watching this 😍😍😍 https://t.co/s6bChssGy5 — Em Sheldon (@emshelx) January 15, 2020

THIS IS THE PUREST THING https://t.co/6YtOrK1joM — Savannah Clark (@clarkie9790) January 16, 2020

Those people are doing it wrong. It’s rollover, then jump. Where are the rolls, people? It’s like they don’t even want to get fit. — 🐰Jen🐰 (@JenDifatta) January 14, 2020

You people need to start rolling….Tesla isn’t gonna put up with a class of amateurs. 😆😂 — ❄️ Snowbird 🎄 (@Snowbirdsix1000) January 14, 2020

The rolling is for the advanced, she’s going easy on them — 🖤𝓚𝓾𝓷𝓸𝓮𝓬𝓬𝓱𝓲 ゆ偉✨ (@ItsKunoo) January 14, 2020

How to join this gym? — Miss Mir. (@NimraMir) January 15, 2020

I hate group classes but if Tesla is teaching I’m signing up! — RAISA CRESPO (@raisa_crespo) January 14, 2020

she’s doing such a good job i’m so proud of her 🥺 — chaotic idiot (@trovrsy) January 14, 2020

Even if I were fit enough to participate in that, I think I’d be incapacitated by laughing so much. Tesla is a wonderful dog!! — Alison Begas (@kamfinsa) January 14, 2020

The only time I would ever consider crossfit https://t.co/aqY7iRnr17 — Stormborn (@sophjbutler) January 14, 2020

If you’re having a bad day this is the ONLY thing you need https://t.co/0VpOYvu133 — O’Shea (@Dylanoshea1311) January 14, 2020

Would do cross fit, but only for Tesla. No Tesla. No cross fit. https://t.co/MioG3LwSh3 — Kelsie Miller (@kelsmilla) January 14, 2020

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd