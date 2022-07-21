Video of Theresa May refusing to clap for Boris Johnson in final speech goes viral

Weeks after Boris Johnson quit as Conservative leader, saying he will stay in office till the next British Prime Minister is chosen, he bid goodbye in the UK Parliament with an Arnold Schwarzenegger quote. As his farewell speech went viral, something interesting caught netizens’ eyes – former PM Theresa May refusing to clap or stand for him.

As Johnson made a parliamentary appearance for his final Prime Minister’s Questions, he ended his speech quoting a dialogue from ‘Terminator 2: Judgement Day’. “We’ve helped, I’ve helped, get this country through a pandemic and help save another country from barbarism. And frankly, that’s enough to be going on with. Mission largely accomplished, for now,” he said. “Hasta la vista, baby,” he added, the Spanish phrase for “see you later”.

As the exit line got some big laughs and a round of applause from his party, and jeers from opponents, it was May’s nonchalant response that stole the show online. Footage from the House chamber shows the Tory leader sitting in her seat with arms on her lap while other MPs are seen standing and applauding. After a few seconds, she is seen standing up, appearing reluctant, but still not clapping.

Watch the video here:

Incredible moment as former PM Theresa May refuses to clap for @BorisJohnson at his last PMQs pic.twitter.com/gPFFBgp6AP — Shehab Khan ITV (@ShehabKhan) July 20, 2022

The footage shared online has now gone viral amassing millions of views with many recalling the sour relationship between the two Prime Ministers of the country as they fought during her time in office over Brexit. Many on social media were left amused, taking jibes at the two leaders.

An actual disgrace of a PM and human being gets a standing ovation, for what, exactly? Go on Theresa May. The only Tory with a shred of integrity. https://t.co/e6pSXl7cJT — Hannah Monaghan (@Mrs_H_Monaghan) July 20, 2022

Shows how two faced they all are..they got rid of Johnson then clap him! 🙄😂 https://t.co/nWcWkCTdHp — Maizy Daizy 🌼 (@MaizyDaizyZzzz) July 20, 2022

Fair play to Mrs May, at least has the bottle to show what she thinks, unlike the rest of them who stand for nothing. https://t.co/bbwVHlHkRW — Mark Hardisty (@hardistymark) July 20, 2022

Surely all of the people who voted no confidence shouldn’t be clapping, too? — Andy Marr (@marr_mite) July 20, 2022

May has been vocal about her disdain for the Partygate scandal. “Either my right honourable friend had not read the rules, did not understand what they meant and nor did others around him, or they didn’t think the rules applied to No. 10. Which was it?” May said in the House of Commons in January this year.

Johnson’s parting speech gave advice to his as-yet-unnamed successor as he listed: Stay close to the United States, support Ukraine, cut taxes and deregulate, don’t let the finance ministry constrain ambitious projects, and pay attention to the electorate. “Remember, above all, it’s not Twitter that counts, it’s the people that sent us here,” he said.