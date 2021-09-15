‘NBA player reincarnated?’: Video of squirrel on basketball court wows netizens

After a cat stole the show at Yankee Stadium earlier this year and a dog ran away with the ball at a T20 match in Ireland more recently, it was now the turn of a squirrel to make its intervention into the field of play, as it could not stop flaunting its skills on a basketball court.

In a video going viral from Atlanta, a group of players were seen getting surprised as they witnessed the tiny animal on the court. While the players paused the game, not wanting to hurt the animal, the squirrel clearly had other plans. It eagerly waited for the ball to roll onto the court, and pushed it with all its might.

The video showed the players gently rolling the ball towards the tiny player, as it enthusiastically pushed it every time. On one occasion, it even jumped a little and gave the ball a nudge with its tail!

“It’s a blessing, I gotta stop being mad right now, it’s a blessing…. shawty wanna play baalllll… THAT BOY AIR SQUIRREL!” a man who is off-camera is heard saying in the video.

And if that wasn’t enough to surprise everyone, the squirrel seemed to be very comfortable in human presence, taking on a player and trying to take the ball from him. Many were also left impressed by how one player exercised control over the ball, taking care not to hurt the animal.

[Disclaimer: Strong language, viewer discretion is advised]

Watch the video here:

The video amused netizens on social media, with some joking that the squirrel must be drafted into some major NBA league team. Others wondered if it was a noted basketball player reincarnated as the animal. However, as much as people loved it, many said they were worried that the ball would hurt the tiny animal.

Disney Pixar’s DUNK! The new heartwarming story of Dunk the squirrel who wants to play basketball. https://t.co/17rqWI9JAw — the s in Pages aint silent (@pagesofle) September 15, 2021

Kobe Bryant came back as a squirrel https://t.co/gRUlgwAOjC — These (@bitchesbewild1n) September 15, 2021

How embarrassing, this squirrel is better at basketball than I am 😱 https://t.co/YrRwOGi6HI — John (@ChangeThisPlz) September 15, 2021

Alright. Hear me out Ratatouille…but basketball – and it’s a park squirrel hiding in a dudes fro. Who’s ready to go pitch this with me? https://t.co/DiACajNVnD — Jeremy Schaefer (@Jeremy_Schaef) September 15, 2021

Imagine your girl calling you for 4 hours straight and you try explaining why you ain’t answer cause you was playing basketball with a squirrel https://t.co/JqxhJtjPdd — A Menace (@Channel6Khy) September 14, 2021

bro i think ive seen it all now at this point who taught this squirrel how to play basketball https://t.co/qqmzUBbqVG — ÇŁB hood classic (@MatthewRivera__) September 14, 2021

Sandy said pass the rock! pic.twitter.com/dRnbrehUYj — ZÜM (@damnzum) September 14, 2021

He really pulled up and said: “Ya’ll not tryna get that work, run it!” pic.twitter.com/ZteNtjSXlz — Kuzan (@FreezeF8) September 14, 2021

What if reincarnation was real and this was one of their homeboys reincarnated as a squirrel 😳 — cutoffgang (@808sAndYaYo) September 14, 2021

That squirrel trying it’s best to let everybody know it’s actually a human inside there and they just playing around — Playboy X (@_Yoppie_) September 14, 2021