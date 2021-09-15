scorecardresearch
‘NBA player reincarnated?’: Video of squirrel on basketball court wows netizens

The video amused netizens on social media, with some joking that the squirrel must be drafted into some major NBA league team.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 15, 2021 3:44:31 pm
The video showed the players gently rolling the ball towards the tiny player, as it enthusiastically pushed it every time. On one occasion, it even jumped a little and gave the ball a nudge with its tail!

After a cat stole the show at Yankee Stadium earlier this year and a dog ran away with the ball at a T20 match in Ireland more recently, it was now the turn of a squirrel to make its intervention into the field of play, as it could not stop flaunting its skills on a basketball court.

In a video going viral from Atlanta, a group of players were seen getting surprised as they witnessed the tiny animal on the court. While the  players paused the game, not wanting to hurt the animal, the squirrel clearly had other plans. It eagerly waited for the ball to roll onto the court, and pushed it with all its might.

ALSO WATCH |After tense moments, onlookers break fall of cat dangling off upper deck at Miami Stadium

“It’s a blessing, I gotta stop being mad right now, it’s a blessing…. shawty wanna play baalllll… THAT BOY AIR SQUIRREL!” a man who is off-camera is heard saying in the video.

And if that wasn’t enough to surprise everyone, the squirrel seemed to be very comfortable in human presence, taking on a player and trying to take the ball from him. Many were also left impressed by how one player exercised control over the ball, taking care not to hurt the animal.

[Disclaimer: Strong language, viewer discretion is advised]

Watch the video here:

The video amused netizens on social media, with some joking that the squirrel must be drafted into some major NBA league team. Others wondered if it was a noted basketball player reincarnated as the animal. However, as much as people loved it, many said they were worried that the ball would hurt the tiny animal.

