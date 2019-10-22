Toggle Menu
Watch: Snake gets stung by a wasp as it attempts to eat another, leaves netizens terrifiedhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/video-of-snake-eating-another-as-a-wasp-attacks-it-in-florida-leaves-netizens-terrified-6082304/

Watch: Snake gets stung by a wasp as it attempts to eat another, leaves netizens terrified

Taking to Twitter, a woman shared the clip along with a caption that read, "I believe I just witnessed a bee stinging a coral snake while the coral was dining on a RAT SNAKE and I need your support to process this."

Florida, florida snake viral video, coral snake, florida wildlife, woman tweets snake viral video
While some corrected Cummings that the ‘bee’ in the video was, in reality, a wasp, others wondered if the coral snake was eating an already dead rat snake.

From snakes to crocodiles, time and again, unique wildlife stories have come out from the corners of Florida, US. This time, a video of a snake eating another while being attacked by a wasp has gone viral, leaving netizens petrified.

ALSO READ | Viral Video: Python coils around man’s neck, labourers save him in nick of time

The 25-second video was shot by Evangeline Cummings, an employee of University of Florida, in the backyard of her house in Gainesville. Taking to Twitter, she shared the clip along with a caption that read, “I believe I just witnessed a bee stinging a coral snake while the coral was dining on a RAT SNAKE and I need your support to process this.”

Watch the video here:

Viewed over 40,000 times, social media was abuzz over the eccentric video, with many confused over the incident. While some pointed out that the “bee” in the video was essentially a wasp, others wondered if the coral snake was eating an already dead rat snake.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android