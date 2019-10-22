Watch: Snake gets stung by a wasp as it attempts to eat another, leaves netizens terrified

From snakes to crocodiles, time and again, unique wildlife stories have come out from the corners of Florida, US. This time, a video of a snake eating another while being attacked by a wasp has gone viral, leaving netizens petrified.
The 25-second video was shot by Evangeline Cummings, an employee of University of Florida, in the backyard of her house in Gainesville. Taking to Twitter, she shared the clip along with a caption that read, “I believe I just witnessed a bee stinging a coral snake while the coral was dining on a RAT SNAKE and I need your support to process this.”
Um ok, @UFEntomology and @MartaWayneUF , I believe I just witnessed a BEE 🐝 stinging a CORAL SNAKE 🐍 while the CORAL was dining on a RAT (?) SNAKE 🐍 and I need your support to process this. @UF #FloridaBackyard pic.twitter.com/djbJJGxaUk
— Evangeline Cummings (@EvieCummings23) October 17, 2019
Viewed over 40,000 times, social media was abuzz over the eccentric video, with many confused over the incident. While some pointed out that the “bee” in the video was essentially a wasp, others wondered if the coral snake was eating an already dead rat snake.
Interestingly, this appears to be:
a dead rat snake…and then both yellowjackets (thx for the fix) & the coral snake are showing up to devour it. Don’t know how rat snake got there. Dropped by a hawk? So many questions. And how does a coral snake climb the thorny rose bush!?! pic.twitter.com/Ly2DcLzqF5
— Evangeline Cummings (@EvieCummings23) October 17, 2019